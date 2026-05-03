"The longest government shutdown in US history!"

Apart from perfunctory stories about failed congressional votes to end it, that's really all you're hearing right now from mainstream media lately about the partial "shutdown" of the US Department of Homeland Security.

Wow! More than two months! Headed for three! It's starting to sound like auctioneer patter: "Two, three, can I getta four, four, who's bidding four, I'm looking for four ..."

OK, so it's dragging on. And on. And on.

But is there really anything else to notice about it? Anything that rises to the level of "news?"

Yes and no.

That is, yes, there's something else newsworthy about it, which is that there's really not much to notice about it.

For a little while, politicians managed to hype the negative effects of the "shutdown" by annoying air travelers.

Airport "security" gropers and oglers were "forced" to work without pay (scare quotes because they were always free to quit and go find productive jobs in the private sector), instead of getting sent home, permanently, so that airports and airlines could provide cheaper, more effective, and less annoying private-sector "security screening."

After politicians figured out that taxpayers were even MORE annoyed by having to wait in line longer to get felt up and hear orders barked at them, US president Donald Trump invented a workaround and the paychecks started arriving again.

Better for air travelers, worse for the claim that the "shutdown" portends apocalypse.

What we HAVEN'T seen is any noticeable uptick in threats to the "security" of the "homeland."

No hijackings.

No bombings.

No "national security" related hostage situations.

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