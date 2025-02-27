Inspiring annual report and more

My late grandfather used to say that life is made of harshness and love. He had survived becoming an orphan in WW1 and seen the transformation of a beautiful pluralistic society to become a "Jewish state" dominated by strife. But he also saw people helping people. The kindness touched him and love and work were inseparable. Giving is true living.

Finally here -- the 2024 annual report of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (Bethlehem University). Open, read and be inspired.

Thank you to those of you who contributed. Donation of any kind (tangible, knowledge, finance) and of any size is welcome. Please check this link for our current needs. To donate. Contact us for naming opportunities via large donations to discuss options (your name or that of a loved one can remain on a museum visited by thousands and soon tens of thousands annually).

My interview on WKPN: "After Gaza Ceasefire, Israel's Military Launches New Deadly Offensive in Occupied West Bank."

How to erase a people.

Seven babies (that we know of) died in tents due to cold in 48 hours in Gaza. While Trump and Netenyahooplan beechfront development on the bones of hundreds ofthousands of fellow indigineous people!

The brilliant Jeffrey Sachs gives cogent advise to the EU.

Genocide profits Israel arms manufacturing part one. Part two.

Again ACTION is the best antidote to despair and gives meaning to our lives. Let us work harder, give more, love more.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French