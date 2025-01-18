 
Login/Register Login | Register
224 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/18/25

Inside Iran

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   1 comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Message Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Child Poverty Every where
Child Poverty Every where
(Image by NCRI)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Germany; Iran; Iraq; Syria, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 116 articles, 166 quicklinks, 925 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The horrendous economic disaster in Iran has caused just about everyone to try to make some money for the family.

Child labor is one of these problems. However, Prostitution, Drug trafficking, Theft and many other social problems have reached to highest levels. These issues were never as bad in the past.

Problems with crime has got out of hand. Iranian government has proved that they do not want to address these issues . Most of these criminal acts were initiated by Iranian Mafia. Organized crime is created and operated by people associated with high level officials of the government.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 18, 2025 at 5:47:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend