? is number. It is a number that does not end. It is a sequence of numbers that cannot be known or projected. It is not a reasoned number. Meaning it has no calculated source to its infinite random sequence. If it has no calculated source or a relationship between numbers in ten-based numbering, then it will produce an infinite random outcome. If the source is an approximation from 22/7, then there exists a relationship that will give a non-random outcome. If the outcome is infinite, it will eventually sequence to 0.1111111111 or 1. The circumference of a circle is proportional to the radius. Using ?, the ratio between diameter and circumference is 1:3.1415. However, a circumference using ? is not precise. ? must be assigned a theoretical value. It is not an actual value because of its infinite attribution. It is an infinite value that is unique. Unlike a ten-based numerical system, it produces an uneven sequence of numbers that continue infinitely. A ten-based numerical system is infinite. However, it counts one to infinite in a graduated order. It can be segmented into tens, hundreds, thousands, millions, billions, trillions, ad infinitum. Therefore, we can count infinitely in different units or segments greater than 10. Whereas the ten-based numerical system increases to a predictable known outcome, ? is an infinite diminishing value, and its value lessens in an uneven pattern.

3.14159 >3.141592

The difference is (-0.000002)

3.141592>3.1415926

The difference is (-0.0000006)

It is not constant unless assigned a constant value, meaning a portion of the infinite ? number must be used to determine circumference. We give it a chosen fixed value. A fixed ? value holds constant. ? at 3.14 adequately provides a circumference relative to diameter. The number measures a circumference relative to a known distance in metric or customary.

3.14 and 3.141 have a difference of (-0.001)

For example, a radius of 5 will produce a different circumference depending on the fixed value of ?. If radius is 5 and ? is 3.141, then circumference is 31.41. If radius is 5 and ? is 3.14, then circumference is 31.4. The ? values used to calculate a circumference have a minimum difference of 0.001. Moreover, if you consider ? at 3.14 and 3.14159, then ? at 3.14 negates 0.00159. Therefore, you will be (-0.002) inaccurate. ? is an imperfect constant because of its infinite quality. Therefore, ? must be fixed and not vary. An applicable argument would consider varying measurements within contained systems. If you build a machine with 100 wheels using one ? value and ten years later replace 20 wheels using another ? value, then the machine will combine wheels that are not the same.

Circumference is calculated with a radius (r). Circumference is a single number that represents the size of a circle. A measurement that is not necessarily metric. It is a number that is divisible by 360 degrees. This allows for the measurement of a circle. A line is 180 degrees. For example, a protractor measures 180 degrees and locates two points 0 and 180 that draw a line. An equilateral triangle totals 180 degrees. Each angle is 60 degrees. A circle with a radius multiplied by three then divided by 180 equals a value, p. And, p multiplied 360 times equals a circumference number. This equation 360(r(3)/180) presents a circumference number that has geometric progression calculated from a radius. The geometric progression of 360(r(3)/180) is proportionally related to a circumference using ?. Moreover, the number value of ? has an infinite quality and cannot be proven conclusively. An infinite number is only theoretical. A never-ending sequence of numbers is not practical in basic mathematical input. Therefore, there is no definitive outcome for an equation using ?.

Two known systems of measurement are metric and customary. These systems are essential to everyday use. As the relative values of the systems increase there is greater variance.

1in=2.54cm with a variance of 1.54

5in=12.7cm with a variance of 7.7

75in=190.5cm with a variance of 115.5

Moreover, the proportional relationship of inch and centimeter is 0.4.

Geometric progression is a sequence of numbers that follow a pattern. The geometric progression of a radius from >1

360(r(3)/180)=Circumference 1

