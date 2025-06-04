 
Login/Register Login | Register
379 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Indifference Kills!

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

"[M]omentum grew among Anglos for a comprehensive plan of removal of Indian nations who cluttered the eastern side of the valley, who clung to their land, who entered alliances with European powers, got in the way of constituting new states and growing the union. Five nations in particular had to go: the Cherokee, the Choctaw, the Chickasaw, the Creeks, and the Seminole."

Different Races
Different Races
(Image by kudumomo from flickr)   Details   DMCA

To consider the years after the 1812 War, writes Greg Grandin, in America, Am e' rica: The New History in the New World, is to understand how Anglos recognized in the indigenous a people, not worthy to be considered human. The indigenous could be "removed," or slaughtered outright.


The indigenous, different.


The same for those kidnapped and brought in slave ships to the New World to do the bidding of the Anglos in building a world fit only for the Anglo American. The one-drop rule is codified, Granlin explains, because there could no longer exist free blacks in the North voting. While in the South, "slavers wanted Indian land to stake out plantations," in Northern cities, blacks were confronting a "'belligerent white supremacism'", which saw their budding neighborhoods and churches attacked by white mobs.


The difference is racial.


In Gaza today, mothers and fathers are begging for the right of their babies and children to not starve to death before a world where the Trumps and the Netanyahus eat well. While there are bombs falling on homes, hospitals, open-air camps, the people are begging the world to see them. To not turn away from a modern-day genocide. To not send US planes with bombs and to stop calling Israel an ally worthy of the arrest and detention of protesters calling for justice for Gaza. To honor Habeas corpus. Anyone could be next.


In the meantime, Trump is encouraging billionaire investors to see what he sees: Gaza, its ruins paved over in gold. It's no accident that an American president would find it's impossible to see the Palestinians as human beings.


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): African Americans; Children; Depraved Indifference; Diversity; Diversity Equity Inclusion Dei; Equality-Inequity; Government; Indifference; Indigenous Peoples; Killing; (more...) Killing Americans; Migrant Children; Other; Race African American Black Negro; Violence-War; War On Gaza; White Supremacy, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

And So, This Is What?

About that "Freedom" to Erase My Ancestor's Struggle for Freedom

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 197 articles, 247 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Indifference as a way of treating others has consequences.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 4, 2025 at 8:17:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend