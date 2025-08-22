 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 8/22/25  

Independent Experts Peace initiatives: "White Paper" on the Ukraine/Russia War

By       (Page 1 of 10 pages)

stephen Bronner
Independent Experts Peace Initiatives

WHITE PAPER ON UKRAINE/RUSSIA

Prospects for the Russian-Ukrainian conflict: causes, sanctions and possible scenarios

Director: Dr. Stephen Eric Bronner. President-Executive Director of the International Council for Diplomacy and Dialogue; Board of Governors. Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Political Science: Rutgers University

Chair of the Board of Experts: Dr. Valery Engel, President of the European Council for Democracy Development

Introduction

This white paper is the product of interdisciplinary collaboration by an independent and international assembly of experts, scholars and political actors, sponsored by the International Council for Diplomacy and DialogueUSA and the European Council for Democracy Development. Their disciplinary focus ranges from sociology to political science to economics and the humanities. They work in universities, institutes, non-governmental organizations, and various advisory bodies. None are propagandists of any party or in the pay of any government; their vitae are available upon request. They have very different political beliefs, but they are united by a common rational and realistic approach to conflict resolution. Our purpose is not to insist on a single tactic or strategy. We instead provide a balanced and nuanced document based on verifiable data that deals with the interests, scenarios, and possible diplomatic initiatives that should be discussed in order to further the cause of peace.

STEPHEN ERIC BRONNER received his B.A. from the City College of New York and his Ph.D. from the University of California: Berkeley.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend