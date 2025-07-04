 
Life Arts

Independence Day 2025

John Hawkins
'File:Spilling the Beer,
(Image by Kolforn)

Someone said the other day it's supposed to be

the second of July not the fourth, and he laughed,

"And John Adams said the revolution began

when the Red Coats shot down Crispus Attucks. Man!

Whoever wrote American history gaffed."

I had the urge to size up his nuts with my knee.

I'm a little tired of all the bullshit. I says,

"So what. Big Lebowski. Jibber Jabber. Say cheese.

I hear Crispus was drinking a Sam Adams beer.

It was over a tax break. Mad King George was queer."

He says, "You cogstucker, what's your fugged up disease?"

My knee to his dangling ganglia. He gives chase.

Dunno if the Sox will win this year. No pitching.

But it's the fourth, you fug. Drink your beer. No bitching.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): Freedom; Independence Day; Sunday, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend