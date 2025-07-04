Independence Day 2025



File:Spilling the Beer,

Someone said the other day it's supposed to be

the second of July not the fourth, and he laughed,

"And John Adams said the revolution began

when the Red Coats shot down Crispus Attucks. Man!

Whoever wrote American history gaffed."

I had the urge to size up his nuts with my knee.

I'm a little tired of all the bullshit. I says,

"So what. Big Lebowski. Jibber Jabber. Say cheese.

I hear Crispus was drinking a Sam Adams beer.

It was over a tax break. Mad King George was queer."

He says, "You cogstucker, what's your fugged up disease?"

My knee to his dangling ganglia. He gives chase.

Dunno if the Sox will win this year. No pitching.

But it's the fourth, you fug. Drink your beer. No bitching.