Include males too in addressing human papilloma virus and related cancers

Citizen News Service - CNS
SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a common sexually transmitted infection. Since an effective HPV vaccine exists and HPV screening and treatment of pre-cancer lesions can save lives, no one should be suffering from any of the HPV related cancer or had to die of it.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HPV do not cause health concerns in most infected people (of all genders), but persistent HPV infection with some high-risk genotypes is common and can cause genital warts or cancer. For example, almost all cervical cancer, which is the 4th top cancers among women worldwide, is caused by HPV. HPV also causes cancers of vulva, vagina, mouth/throat (oropharyngeal), penis and anus.

Despite cervical cancer being preventable and curable (if detected early and managed effectively), more than 660,000 women developed cervical cancer in 2022. Over 350,000 women died of cervical cancer in 2022.

In 2019, HPV caused over 70,000 cancer cases in men too.

HPV screening must be done with DNA test, not pap smear or VIA

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism.
