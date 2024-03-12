 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 3/12/24

Include Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners in Opioid Management Training

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Dr. ASIF ILYAS*

The opioid crisis has unleashed a wave of suffering across the Appalachian region, where many are grappling with addiction and its devastating consequences. This public health emergency knows no boundaries and has been particularly brutal across these states, demanding a concerted effort from all healthcare professionals, not just doctors.

Physician assistants (PAs) and nurse practitioners (NPs) are at the heart of patient care in Appalachia, often taking the lead in managing pain and prescribing medications. Their role is significant, but their training in opioid management falls short when compared to their physician counterparts. They need enhanced training to manage pain responsibly and safely without an overreliance on opioids.

Recognizing this educational shortfall, efforts have been made to fill the gap. The Rothman Opioid Foundation has created a special curriculum for this purpose. With support from the Appalachian Regional Commission, this curriculum, which is not exclusive to any single foundation or entity, was developed to equip PAs and NPs with the necessary knowledge to navigate the complex terrain of opioid prescriptions. This program, offered at no cost and available online, can fit into the busy schedules of healthcare workers and is designed to improve their understanding of opioids and equip them with various opioid-sparing pain management strategies for acute, chronic, and cancer pain.

There's a critical need to address this crisis head-on, and the availability of free educational resources provides a viable solution. Schools across Appalachia now have the tools to ensure that their PAs and NPs are equipped with up-to-date education on opioid risks and alternatives for pain management. It's their responsibility to prepare them for the front lines of patient interaction, as they often serve as the first point of contact for those in pain.

Proper education for PAs and NPs is vital. These professionals can profoundly impact the opioid crisis, especially in the Appalachian region, where they are key figures in delivering healthcare, often in rural settings where resources are scarce. By being well-informed about the risks associated with opioids and knowledgeable of other pain management methods, they can play a crucial role in preventing the start of an addiction.

The opioid crisis is not merely a set of statistics or an abstract problem; it's a pressing reality that demands an informed and prepared healthcare workforce. PAs and NPs are on the front line of healthcare delivery across Appalachia and are the stewards of safe opioid prescribing. Providing tangible and free educational resources on opioids and pain management to them is a step toward a future where the tide of the opioid crisis in Appalachia can be turned. It's a call to action that echoes across the valleys and mountains of Appalachia-- a call that we must all answer.

###

Dr. Asif Ilyas is president of the Rothman Opioid Foundation in Philadelphia, a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University, and an Associate Dean of Clinical Research at the Drexel University College of Medicine in Pennsylvania.

Tell A Friend