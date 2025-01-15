 
Login/Register Login | Register
109 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H3'ed 1/15/25

Inauguration Day Poem 2025

By   No comments, In Series: My Poetry
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

Trump Throws Flame
Trump Throws Flame
(Image by A 'Cecil' I)   Details   DMCA

*January 20 Martin Luther King Day*

.

Raise your right hand and swear

you won't forgive yourself, DJ,

for the 34 counts of felony

that would keep a Black man

from voting in Florida,

but which saw you sentenced

to nothing zilch nada hot air.

.

Raise your right hand and swear

that you'll keep your hands off Greenland;

won't use a MOAB on the tunnels of Palestine,

like some kid trying to blow the red ants to kingdom come;

will kill yourself if we have another pandemic;

promise you won't abolish education;

won't reduce America to an Idiocracy;

promise you'll double the Jan 6 insurrectionist sentences,

so they learn how the banality of authoritarianism works;

swear you won't swipe Canada or invade Mexico;

pledge that you will leave your myriad rape victims alone;

swear you'll never host SNL again,

although we hope you are roasted every day of your presidency;

look America in the eyeball and tell us

what Cofer Black is up to at Burisma,

and how the gas lines fit into the war with Russia;

promise you won't nickname RFK 'hoarse radish',

or start dressing him like Froggy from the Rascals;

if you gut the Voting Rights Act,

know we'll gut you, Rachmaninoff.

.

Christ, Almighty and whitey, and gristlestones, too

it's Martin Luther King Day

and we have to share his dream with you.

I have a dream that sees drones in the sky over DC that day,

and one, shaped like a little hand,

swoops down and grabs you, DJ,

by the man-p*ssy -- and everything --

and shibbers your timbers

a bespoke cruise missile

like the flying ginsu by Popeil

you sent to murder Soleimani,

and I hope you spend four years

duckrabbiting and Melania asks for a divorce,

and we know that if AGI happens this year

we'll all be hallucinating soon

and passing around postcards

of the Mussolini hanging,

fascists beaten like pinatas by children

until the bullshit tumbles out

and someone has the good sense to plant a rose

in the loamy loam

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): Day Of Rage; Day Of The Dead; Inauguration; Satan; Time, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

Jan 6 Poem: Where's Yours? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/05/2025
Just Is on Jan 6 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/02/2025
Ode to Luigi (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/24/2024
View All 500 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Democracy: The Big Cash Give-Away

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend