This morning I learned

The English word gauze

(finely woven medical cloth)

Comes from the Arabic word ["] Ghazza

Because Gazans have been skilled weavers for centuries

I wondered then

how many of our wounds

have been dressed

because of them

and how many of theirs

have been left open

because of us

Em Berry / @skinhungry

From Poetry Corner: Emily Berry was born in London in 1981 and studied English literature at Leeds University. She is completing a PhD in Creative and Critical Writing at the University of East Anglia. She has published several volumes of poetry and won a number of poetry awards. In 2017, she became editor of Poetry Review, the most widely read poetry magazine in Great Britain. Her poem has been widely posted without attribution on facebook and other social media in response to the bloodthirsty and murderous attacks on Gaza. nge-links.org/poetry-corner-because-of-us/

