In most people's perception Biden could not have fared worse in his debate with Trump



First 2024 Biden-Trump Debate: Biden trails off while speaking during the CNN presidential debate Donald Trump and Joe Biden debated on June 27, 2024, during the first presidential debate of 2024.

Donald Trump juxtaposed with President Joe Biden during debate on June 27, 2024

Think about what has occurred politically in America since the presidential debate on Thursday, June 24th.

In it Biden looked frail, stumbled when he spoke, was raspy, hard to understand, seemed weak, confused and hesitant when speaking. He could not have fared worse in his debate with Trump.

Let's face it. It's people's perception of the candidates on how they are performing is what counts; not the quality, or lack thereof, what they are saying.

Calls for Biden to step down particularly by big dollar donors to the Dems coffers has accelerated since the debate. Even some Dems in Congress want him to step down as well as two thirds of Democratic voters.

Biden meanwhile has been adamant in interviews with George Stephanopoulos and others about staying in the race. That according to him he is the only one that can beat Trump.

Then to top it all off the Supreme Court just granted Trump complete immunity from all the prosecutions he is currently facing.

So it seems clear sailing going forward for the "Trumpster".

As for the Dems if Biden remains Trump's opponent in November they may go down in flames. Possibly losing both the House and the Senate to the Repubs where they may never recover.

Unless in the Dems national convention next month they're able to declare an open convention and get another candidate to replace Biden on the ticket. When I read Michelle Obama could be a possibility I thought she could be the one who could defeat Trump. However I've been told she's adamant about not running so that appears to be a non-starter. Who else they might consider is anyone's guess at this point. Maybe one of the state's governors?

However, with Trump the likely victor at this point and SCOTUS ruling granting him full immunity from prosecution instead of a presidential inauguration next January we should call it a coronation because it'll be like giving him the authority of a king.

Even George Washington rejected the idea of some at the time who wanted him to be a king. He essentially said that's what we fought a revolution for. Getting out from under the rule of a king.

