Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 1/19/25

In Praise of John Bradshaw's Book Healing the Shame That Binds You (REVIEW ESSAY)

(Page 1 of 9 pages)

Thomas Farrell
Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) January 16, 2025: As I write today, American liberals and progressives have listened to President Joe Biden's sober nationally televised "Farewell Address" in which he praised our American experiment if representative democracy, did not mention Trump by name, and warned us about the tech oligarchy - a warning comparable to President Dwight Eisenhower's waring in his "Farewell Address" about the military-industrial complex.

Now, American liberals and progressive are bracing ourselves for Trump's second term as the president of the United States.

In the present essay, I have no new political advice to offer my fellow American liberals and progressive as to how to best prepare for the next four years with Trump once again the president of the United States.

Rather, the present essay is categorized under the category of life arts, as are many of my recent OEN articles. However, I do not offer the present essay as some kind of distraction from the real dangers of oligarchy that President Biden warned us about in his "Farewell Address."

In my estimate, the American men today who contribute the most to the dangers that President Biden warned us about are conservative American men - in short, they are not American liberals and progressives.

Now, in the present essay, I address myself primarily to American liberal and progressive men as I write about what I refer to here as life arts.

Now, in a recent series of seven OEN articles, I have drawn extensively of the thought of the late Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist Robert Moore (1942-2016; Ph.D. in religion and psychology, University of Chicago, 1976) of the Chicago Theological Seminary about the eight archetypes of maturity and their sixteen accompanying "shadow" forms.

In my recent series of seven OEN articles in which I discussed Moore's thought (between September 17, 2024, and January 10, 2025), I have also discussed his thought in connection with mom-son fantasy skits in mom-son porn videos on the internet and in DVDs:

(1) "Robert Moore on Optimal Human Psychological Development" (dated September 17, 2024).

(2) "Thomas J. Farrell's Encore on Robert Moore" (dated October 10, 2024).

(3) "Texas' War on Porn, and Robert Moore's Theory of the Archetypes of Maturity" (dated December 6, 2024).

(4) "On Interpreting the Ubiquitous Mom-Son Porn on the Internet" (dated December 19, 2024).

(5) "Some Reflections on the Work of C. G. Jung and Walter J. Ong" (dated December 28. 2024).

(6) "Some Personal Reflections About Porn" (dated January 2, 2025).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
