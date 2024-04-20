 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 4/20/24

In Defense of Higher Education: How To Address Genocidal Congress-members

(Page 1 of 2 pages)   19 comments
'You Change Your Testimony?': Elise Stefanik Rapid-Fire Questions Columbia University's President At today's House Education Committee hearing, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) grilled Columbia University President Minouche ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Forbes Breaking News)   Details   DMCA

As a life-long academic, I'm still smarting from watching Minouche Shafik, the president of Columbia University, being bullied during her nearly four-hour testimony before the Republican-led Committee on Education and the Workforce.

The House committee was convened to uncover anti-Semitism on U.S. campuses in the context of students protesting the genocide taking place before our eyes in Gaza and on the West Bank.

It was embarrassing to see President Shafik grovel before congress-members who evidently know nothing about higher education. Adopting her best baby fundie voice and attitude, she squirmed, smiled, and assured her interrogators that student "mobs" protesting Zionist genocide would be duly restricted and professors exposing students to Palestinian history and viewpoints would be fired.

Previously, the committee exuding full redolence of the McCarthy era, had been successful in forcing the resignations of the presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania. The resignations resulted from the women's alleged failures to restrict student demonstrations on their campuses against the slaughter taking place in Palestine over the past six months.

Evidently, the intention in grilling president Shafik was to add a third victim to their list of forced presidential resignations.

While my disappointment with the Colombia president was real, my heart went out to the poor woman. She seemed intimidated, anxious to please, fawning, and frankly fearful of losing her job.

Imagine having to answer questions like the one posed by Representative Lisa McClain (R Michigan). She demanded a "yes or no" answer to her question: "Are mobs shouting, 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,' or 'long live the infanttada (sic)' - are those antisemitic comments. Yes or no?

In response, poor Ms. Shafik was at a complete loss for words.

She shouldn't have been.

As an academic, she should have had the wherewithal to say, "Ms. McClain, that's not a yes or no question. It's like the old saw, "'Yes or no, are you still beating your wife?' Or like my asking you, 'Tell me, yes or no, are you still accepting bribes from the military-industrial complex.' I mean, it's either a trick gotcha question or (with all due respect) an ignorant one. The answer is complicated.

"For example, Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed the slogan 'From the river to the sea' to define Israel's ambitions in Palestine. Yes, he has. You can Google it. Was Netanyahu's (as you put it) an anti-Semitic comment? Remember the Palestinians are Semites too. Or perhaps you've forgotten that."

"Do you see the complications I'm talking about?'

And as for your questions about Intifada. . .. (And by the way, it's pronounced 'in-teh-fah-dah' not 'infant-tah-dah') Do you know what the word means? Yes or no, do you?

"In case you don't, let me tell you it refers to aggressive nonviolent resistance to illegal Zionist occupation of Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem by the apartheid Israeli government. You can Google that too.

"And even if such protests turned violent, are you familiar with Article 51 of the UN Charter? Yes or no.

Next Page  1  |  2

Mike Rivage-Seul


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 54 fans, 427 articles, 1780 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook Page Twitter Page

  New Content

All of this -- the hearings, the censorship, cancellations, and the aggressive questioning are part of a grand smokescreen that ends up blaming the victims of genocide and their defenders.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 20, 2024 at 12:04:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 6 fans, 143 articles, 2 quicklinks, 317 comments, 5 diaries

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Well said, Sir.

This trend in institutions of higher learning started in my memory, seventy years ago when I was a faculty kid at Swarthmore. A staid Quaker institution that was unprepared for the sit-ins and takeovers of the Civil Rights era, much less the idea that co-education might mean co-habitation. To its credit, Swarthmore dumped college football eventually, over the protests of a relatively small donor-base.

They all started getting on a sound business footing by whipping the faculty into line. Now they compete with thinktanks, and come up short. Corporate backing by weapons manufacturers probably accounts for the shameful display so far. But these institutions are grooming the next crop of so-called leaders. Their graduates will fit right in.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 21, 2024 at 9:45:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 16 fans, 51 articles, 80 quicklinks, 2722 comments, 75 diaries

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I wouldn't be able to watch such a degrading performance. This is fascism, and as of yesterday another $90 billion for the warmongers. I've never thought much of academia, though I too have spent most of my life therein, and if it weren't for people like Jeffrey Sachs and John Mearsheimer (more the former) I would disregard them altogether.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 21, 2024 at 10:08:49 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 54 fans, 427 articles, 1780 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

The transformation of Jeffrey Sachs is remarkable. I didn't think much of him when he was working with Yeltsin. But I've been learning so much from him lately and his harsh criticisms of the U.S., its inept politicians, lack of vision, and its policies especially in Ukraine and Gaza.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 21, 2024 at 1:47:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 16 fans, 51 articles, 80 quicklinks, 2722 comments, 75 diaries

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Yes, a transformation devoutly to be wished. Tucker Carlson is another example. Change is growth, and growth is life. What does that tell us about people who never change? They are zombies. Of course growth can be in the wrong direction, too, like cancer. Evil is a thing.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 22, 2024 at 3:19:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 81 fans, 885 articles, 2292 quicklinks, 6942 comments, 8 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks, great article.

In Ms. Shafik's defense, however, I'd like to say that I can hardly blame her for being intimidated by intimidation tactics. Her questioners are the abusers, imo.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 21, 2024 at 3:31:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 54 fans, 427 articles, 1780 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

I agree, Meryl. After I wrote the article, I was wondering if perhaps I was treating her fairly, and if some unconscious mansplaining was asserting itself. However, the next day when I saw that the Columbia president had followed through with her over-cooperation with the state by supporting the mass arrests of students, I was scandalized again. Am I being unfair to a successful woman? I trust you, Meryl, to set me straight.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 21, 2024 at 4:45:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 113 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6136 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

There are authoritarian leaders and authoritarian followers. Ms. Shafik's behaviors suggest she may be one of the latter. Both tend to be dangerous.

From Bandy X. Lee:

"Another norm-shattering and authoritarianism-foreboding event occurred when Columbia University allowed the New York Police Department (NYPD) to enter its grounds and to engage in mass arrests. Many of the more than 100 students who were arrested are being punished in other ways: Columbia said that their ID cards would stop working, and some of them would not be barred from finishing the semester.

"It does not matter to me what they were protesting about. Student protests can sometimes be seen as the conscience of a society. They represent the height of analytic thought, unconflicted action, untainted desire for good, and the zeal of youth. Especially in our day when the influence of corruption far exceeds the benefits of experience, their voice is important. It has also been why, while teaching at Yale College and briefly at Columbia, I believed in protecting the academic freedom of students as much as that of professors.

"The American Association of University Professors (AAUP), which spoke up on my behalf when Yale terminated me for my public speech, has released a cogent joint statement through the Barnard and Columbia."

Submitted on Monday, Apr 22, 2024 at 1:02:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 113 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6136 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

(Con't):

"...In times of authoritarianism, academic and journalistic institutions are the first to be targeted, as they provide powerful grounding in truth that authoritarian methods of threat, intimidation, propaganda, and coercion cannot match. This is why I have called myself a "barometer of our times," when Yale dismissed me after seventeen years without due process, a mere two years after affirming my right to free speech, in embarrassing obsequiousness to Alan Dershowitz's pressures (my chair, John Krystal, insinuated at our last meeting: "Don't you know what the official line is, what you are supposed to say?" as he himself repeated it, regardless of its lack of merit).

"I also experienced the corruption of the judicial system, as I watched the judge ruling in my favor be replaced and the replacement judge be promptly promoted upon dismissing my case. Even the appeals process was dysfunctional in leaving out my key claim while permitting Yale, an academic institution, to argue that it had "no obligation" to academic freedom. The top Constitutional experts of the country were watching closely, stating I had an "excellent case," but it did not even have a chance to go to trial: the decision was made in advance that the discovery, which would expose all the ways in which political and financial interests compromise academic freedom, would be too costly.

"I have felt solidarity with a group of Yale students calling themselves Yale Hunger Strikers for Palestine. They had written a letter to the University president, Peter Salovey, calling for Yale's commitment to divest from weapons manufacturing companies that are potentially supplying the Israeli military. The war has so far killed more than 34,000 civilians, 70 percent of them women and children, alongside the highest number of people facing catastrophic hunger ever recorded in history, according to the Integrated Food Security Classification system."

Submitted on Monday, Apr 22, 2024 at 1:20:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 113 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6136 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

(Con't)

"'Our heads are spinning.' [But] this is absolutely nothing compared with what is being inflicted upon the people of Gaza," one of the students said. Their letter went unanswered, even as they were on their seventh day of fasting as of Friday.

"As a physician, I am accustomed to medical neutrality, which prohibits me from taking political or ideological sides. Indeed, there is no room for that in a medical paradigm; my sole allegiance is to life, against death. Perhaps we can soon learn from these students that humanity is one, that there is no 'Never Again' without 'Never Again for Everyone,' and that for all of us to survive, we must take to heart Father's Zosima's admonition that all must be responsible for all."

**

Lee is also the author/editor of the important book,

The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President

-

Submitted on Monday, Apr 22, 2024 at 1:26:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 26 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4896 comments, 17 diaries

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Good to see steam blown off. That's a pressure cooker there in the Middle East.Trolling the Right Wing Leaders on what use to be Twitter, is not good for mental health. Am not sure what it is that is inside of them? Its not healthy anger.I like the one's out in street for Gaza. This has to unite around world I swore the Tea Party and OWS could have done in 2010-12

The MIC just has to be "The fly in the ointment that brings the whole house of cards tumbling down."-Warren Zevon 2003 Disorder in the House

Submitted on Monday, Apr 22, 2024 at 3:49:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 26 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4896 comments, 17 diaries

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

As Jim Croce sang to them, "Which side will you be on when the seeds of hate or sown, one hand on the Bible with one hand on the gun?"

It is a smoke screen isn't it? Am running out of things to say to the right wing on what use to be Twitter. Today started saying, guess we are here to save the lost Sheep of both the Church and Israel.

Only recently been figuring the MIC itself is the fly in the ointment (First heard Warren Zevon sing of.) that brings the whole house of cards tumbling down. Always thought that was what brought down the USSR. Tao in Ancient China saw something like that, "Where armies are quartered thorns and thistles will spring forth."

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 21, 2024 at 5:10:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 54 fans, 427 articles, 1780 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

I think you're right, Michael. The whole house of cards is falling apart. I don't find much hope for the United States. It appears to be a failed state. And good riddance. My fear, however, is that the sociopaths in charge of this country would rather destroy the whole world than give up their project to control the whole thing.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 21, 2024 at 7:23:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 26 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4896 comments, 17 diaries

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

My fingers are crossed they don't get their goal. Destruction sure does looks like their goal.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 21, 2024 at 8:39:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 26 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4896 comments, 17 diaries

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

I don't see Bolton and Secret Agent Man Pompeo People Foreign Policy lasting much longer. John Perkins' "Confessions of an Economic Hit Man" just explains so much the Predator Death Economics of the 1980s times. Not 21st War Machine.People are finding out about Major General Smedley Butler "War is a Rocket." There are some hard heads on what use to be Twitter. Not even sure how much gets read. You can put 4 photo quotes in each tweet. A bit repetitive as must have been singing long stupid song for over 55+ years on the road.

This is "In the News" of Kris Krsofferson wisdom feelings. "I want nothing but the ending of the war." If it doesn't reach your soul, go looking for where lost it.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 21, 2024 at 11:20:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 16 fans, 51 articles, 80 quicklinks, 2722 comments, 75 diaries

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

I agree. But the US is "too big to fail." It will drag the whole world down with it. It has to change, and as Doug Macgregor for one has said, that will probably require an economic catastrophe, which will be bad enough but better than nuclear holocaust and/or environmental collopse, which are the alternatives. All we can do is speak (and shout), and that is what university presidents and faculty should be doing. What hope can there be for anyone who cannot stand up against Israeli genocide, as well as the US proxy war against Russia in Ukraine? Instead we hear them bleating "Stand with Israel!" and "Stand with Ukraine!"

I said above that this is fascism, and I'll say it again. I see it in myself, every time I have to zip my lips, not only but especially with family and friends, lest they attack me as Ms. Shafik was attacked. That's why I write, why I am writing this. When you feel this pressure to just shut the f* up in the face of -- let's just call it what it is, for short -- evil, that is fascism, exactly the same disease that infected Germans in the form of Nazism, Americans in the form of McCarthyism, etc. When you feel this in yourself, it's one step before not feeling it at all, and that is the end.

It's hard to watch the sheep rushing toward the cliff, especially when you love at least some of them, and even worse when you see that you are one of them and know that the more you try to stand up against the herd, the greater the chance of getting trampled.

Keep up the great work, Mike Rivage-Seul.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 22, 2024 at 4:22:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 16 fans, 51 articles, 80 quicklinks, 2722 comments, 75 diaries

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

And Mike, I have to add this. I just discovered your blog at wordpress and am most impressed, which is to say inspired. It is such good fortune to meet you in this way, which is actually better than most ways. Even if you lived next door I might have missed you. Is there anything in the bible like "By their songs you shall know them"? There should be. Thank you for being there -- here!

Submitted on Monday, Apr 22, 2024 at 5:33:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 16 fans, 51 articles, 80 quicklinks, 2722 comments, 75 diaries

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

And by googling you shall learn stuff. Mathew 7:20 "By their fruits..." but apparently this refers to false prophets, and I certain did not mean to imply that! Mike, you are anything but false. That's what I was trying to say.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 22, 2024 at 7:18:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 16 fans, 51 articles, 80 quicklinks, 2722 comments, 75 diaries

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
