Important Message to the JFK Research Community
Sixty-two years have passed, yet this fascinating murder mystery remains unsolved. Even with key witnesses gone, the unanswered questions persist. Currently, these are my strongest suspicions.
Witness second intuition and statements from such, paint a picture of someone on an assignment. Having contact with key FBI men in New Orleans and possibly being involved in an Anti-Castro gun running operation from TSBD. There is a possibility, a coverup of such a conspiracy could allow the framing of one that was reporting on it.
That does not mean that anybody involved in the gun operation at TSBD, even knows anything about the killing of the president. If Lee brought in a rifle, it might have been something he had done before. Isolated directions could have come down on 11/21 instructing him to "bring the package in tomorrow". That's all. Then, even if he brought in part of a gun, he could never admit it.
A number of witnesses reported seeing dark-skinned, Spanish-looking men on the 6th floor minutes before the president arrived. WC witnesses, Amos Euins and Arnold Rowland, first reported the man they saw as "colored". HSCA found someone must have stayed behind after the shooting and moved boxes. The first police officer stepped onto the 6th floor at about 12:50pm - twenty minutes after the shooting!
Another witness, Richard Carr, saw men run from the back door of TSBD and get into a car. That station wagon stopped on Elm St. and picked up a guy that looked like Lee Harvey Oswald. This cannot be overlooked. There are 5 witnesses, two under oath, 3 FBI reports, 2 Sheriff affidavits, and when Fritz and the Deputy confronted Oswald about it, he did not deny it. This has been left undone since 1964.
Now 63 years later, nothing can be done about it. Everybody's gone. Yet it correlates to what Lee said he did "...went outside and stood around for five or ten minutes with foreman BILL SHELLEY, and thereafter went home..." His boss Bill Shelley denied having seen him. Why would Lee make up a lie that can be so easily checked and then repeat it during interrogations? That gives cause to suspect Shelley.
Not in the assassination. He doesn't have to know anything about that. BUT, he has some dirty business in this affair, and admitted to an investigative reporter in 1974, that he had done contract work for the CIA. It would seem wherever Lee goes are FBI and CIA spooks. TSBD was owned by David Howard Byrd , the founder of the Civil Air Patrol. A group whose members included, Lee Oswald and David Ferrie .
CAP ran the secret flights of supplies under the radar during WWII and in the conflicts throughout Central America 60-75 years ago. It is not that far-fetched to consider a gun running to Cuba operation going on at TSBD and being monitored by Oswald to the FBI. Once Lee is discovered as the "rat" he becomes the patsy. Dallas police wouldn't just frame anybody, so Lee must have connections to DPD.
It doesn't mean DPD killed the president. But, they might need to protect what they know about guns that run thru the building along the parade route. Research dictates suspicious people must have something to do with the assassination. When in fact, these folks might just have something else to hide. William Shelley told the DPD, when he walked to the RR tracks he suddenly realized he had to call his wife. He was seen on a public phone inTSBD a few minutes later, along with what looked like Lovelady and Frazier. Shelley never said it again. Who was he really calling?
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
In 1996, Marina Oswald asked the Assassination Review Board to ask the FBI for documents related to Lee being an FBI informant. In particular, she was requesting files related to a gun sting operation that occurred on the Monday before the assassination. FBI Agent James Hosty and DPD Lt Jack Revill were tipped off and hijacked the operation out from under federal ATF agents.
One of the suspects fingered Oswald as a man that was in the motel room when the guns and money were exchanged. What is that? FBI agent Hosty was assigned to Oswald around April 1963, right about the time of the Walker shooting. Interesting that the G-Man was also assigned to keep an eye on Gen Walker and his radical group of "Minutemen"Hard line Anti-Castro - anti communist. Later, known as the American Underground , The Minutemen had access to military grade weapons. Take the assassination out of the equation for a moment. Consider the possibility that there was anti-Castro guns going thru TSBD. If Oswald is involved with these gun people, and reporting it to the FBI, he is the rat. Thus, he becomes the fall guy.
Suddenly so much more makes sense. If guns go in and out, it would be very easy to convince someone (like Lee) to bring one in. I don't see where anybody in the building would need to know about the assassination. They would however, have to hide the guns. I strongly suspect Billy Lovelady and William Shelley , because of conflicting statements within their claims, as well as with others. If Dallas police and FBI have a handle on surveillance of this operation, then they too have to back-off and hide any knowledge or connection.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).