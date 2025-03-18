 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/18/25

Imploding empire news: The US/Israeli slaughter resumes

By Dr Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus
The Israeli regime supported by the US regime just attacked the people of Gaza strip killing 304 civilians (reported so far last night to this morning) and injuring hundreds. Men, women, children are being slaughtered again in large numbers using US weapons and support. This while not allowing humanitarian aid (2 million people denied food, medicine, water)). Is there any group that will intervene to stop the genocide? How is it that the whole global order is subservient to Zionist racism with only Yemen trying to do something. Egypt, Jordan, Europe, the UN, the US... partners in genocide. No one still believes the Zionist propaganda but politicians surrender to the Zionist lobbies and blackmail (Jefrey Epstein was Mossad).

The US regime also just expelled the the South African Ambassador (for his outspoken rejection of imperialism) and is trying to expel a lawful permanant resident (Mamoud Kalil) for speaking the truth about an ongoing genocide. The regime also got rid of Adam Boehler, US envoy who talked to Hamas (Islamic Resistance Movement). The US and Israel break ceasefires they signed on in all fronts. What is horrifying as the US becomes a fully owned subsidiary of the fascist rightwing Zionists is that everything is legitimized: dehumanization, genocide, racism, shakedown of countries, blockade, might makes right. It is now so blatant in a way never seen before. The Nazis hid what they did. The alliance of Neonazis (white supremacists like Trump and Musk) and the Zionists that use them do not try to hide anything. They are openly calling for and engaged in genocide and ecocide. Much of their illegal colonial activity is funded by Arab gulf states. They will not (and must not) succeed and their strategy and tactics are even suicidal to their own. How much damage they do until empire collapses depends largely on us working harder to stop them. That is why actions like the vote of Harvard law students to divest from Israeli apartheid and the actions of Jewish Voice for Peace at Trump Plaza and thousands of others like that are so critical to fray the empire and drive us towards sustainability (of people and nature).

But what are you doing as empire frays and lashes out at the most vulnerable?

What did you do? 2040 report.

Here in Palestine we are doing our part. The March 2025 issue of This Week in Palestine, themed "Exceptional Palestinian Women," is now accessible online at www.thisweekinpalestine.com.

The struggle of Columbia university faculty and students is a struggle for all of us. The petition I shared earlier garnered 7.2 million signatures for the US (Israeli occupied) government to release Mahmoud Khalil (Columbia alumni, US permanat residents, and activist for human rights). Well it turns out that the person behind this scandal is an Israeli spy, and Jewish protesters flood Trump Tower's lobby to demand the Columbia University activist's release. Yet Trump demands and Columbia university obeys, degrees revoked. A Columbia professor's message to his fellow Jewish faculty members. Rabbi Brant Rosen: First they came for Mahmoud Khalil.

FROM THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF UNIVERSITY PROFESSORS

[UN new report] "More than a human can bear": Israel's systematic use of sexual, reproductive and other forms of gender-based violence since October 2023.

Palestine Actions around the world.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time?
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
