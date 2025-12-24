 
Positive News      

Impacting positive change for those left behind

(Page 1 of 6 pages)

Citizen News Service - CNS
SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

It is time to KEEP THE PROMISE to end AIDS by 2030
(Image by CNS)

Given the medical advances today - in an ideal world, all children should be born free of infections like HIV, syphilis or hepatitis-B; all pregnant women should be accessing full spectrum of maternal and newborn care (including services to prevent vertical transmission of HIV, syphilis or hepatitis-B); and all people living with HIV should lead normal and healthy lives.

We have proven science- and evidence-based tools and person-centred and rights-based approaches to help us achieve these public health outcomes. But sadly, this is not an ideal world yet - and intersectional social inequities, injustices and inequalities mar lives of so many of us.

As the year 2025 draws to a close...

As the year 2025 draws to a close soon, we spoke to carers of a child living with HIV. Trained frontline community health workers, backed by support from their multi-tiered backbone team, is helping bridge the gap between key and other vulnerable populations and lifesaving essential public health and social welfare services.

Barriers that underserved communities face in accessing health services

We met Baba (name changed), a 4-year-old orphan boy from Uttar Pradesh. Baba was born with HIV, and his primary caregivers include his paternal aunt and his grandmother.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): AIDS-Coordinator; Age Of Aids; Aids; Education HIV-AIDS-STD; Foreign Policy Failure AIDs; Frontline; Health; Health; Health AIDS Denialism; Health HIV-AIDS; Healthcare; Reality; STI-HIV-AIDS Prevention; Sexually Transmitted Diseases AIDs-HIV H; Story; Welfare

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
