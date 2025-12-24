Impacting positive change for those left behind

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS



It is time to KEEP THE PROMISE to end AIDS by 2030

Given the medical advances today - in an ideal world, all children should be born free of infections like HIV, syphilis or hepatitis-B; all pregnant women should be accessing full spectrum of maternal and newborn care (including services to prevent vertical transmission of HIV, syphilis or hepatitis-B); and all people living with HIV should lead normal and healthy lives.

We have proven science- and evidence-based tools and person-centred and rights-based approaches to help us achieve these public health outcomes. But sadly, this is not an ideal world yet - and intersectional social inequities, injustices and inequalities mar lives of so many of us.

As the year 2025 draws to a close soon, we spoke to carers of a child living with HIV. Trained frontline community health workers, backed by support from their multi-tiered backbone team, is helping bridge the gap between key and other vulnerable populations and lifesaving essential public health and social welfare services.

Barriers that underserved communities face in accessing health services

We met Baba (name changed), a 4-year-old orphan boy from Uttar Pradesh. Baba was born with HIV, and his primary caregivers include his paternal aunt and his grandmother.

