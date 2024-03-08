 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/8/24

Impact of the Israeli military activities on the environment and more (6 items)

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh

Please read and share items you think are relevant to your contacts. And thank you to all who helped us now schedule a productive trip to Australia and New Zealand (April and May) and those who began organizing lecture tour to Latin America November and December

ITEM 1: International Journal of Environmental Studies published my paper with 120 references on "Impact of the Israeli military activities on the environment" click here [note only 50 views are allowed, if you find you are unable to see it, write to me]

ITEM 2: On International Women Day in Gaza: >8,900 women killed, >23,000 women injured, >2,100 women missing, >half a million women made homeless (living in unsanitary conditions and more than half of them are now ill or starving), >200 women sexually abused or raped by the Israeli occupation forces, >5,200 women lost their babies. lish.wafa.ps/Pages/Details/142301 click here click here [numbers until 12 February, numbers above are more up to date]

ITEM 3: My short comment to President Biden on his State of the Union "speech": "The state of the Union" is neither strong nor getting stronger; it is week and getting weaker and will collapse under the presidency of your successor Trump who is now guarateed to win because: a) Zionist lobby chose you among better qualified democrats including Bernie Sanders because they have used and can use backmail gainst you) and b) your failing foreign policies in Ukraine, China, and especially support of genocide in Palestine precludes voting for you on moral and not just political grounds in 2024. USA is now globally known as the land of hypocrisy and your legacy is "Genocide Joe". Thank you Rashida and Cori and oher congresswomen who raised signs during your speech "Permanent Ceasefire Now" "Do not send bombs"! To the dustbin of history: both you and Trump. You cannot start and fuel fires and claim you want to put some of them out and this did not start 7 October - it started 1897 and accelerated 1920 and 1948! Maybe the now enlightened US public will wake up before it is too late.

ITEM 4: To show YOU make a difference:

Tell me the weight of a snowflake, a coalmouse asked a wild dove. Nothing more than nothing, was the answer. In that case I must tell you a marvellous story, the coalmouse said.
I sat on the branch of a fir, close to its trunk, when it began to snow not heavily, not in a raging blizzard: no, just like a dream, without a sound and without any violence. Since I did not have anything better to do, I counted the snowflakes settling on the twigs and needles of my branch. Their number was exactly 3,741,952.
When the 3,741,953rd dropped onto the branch nothing more than nothing, as you say the branch broke off. Having said that, the coalmouse flew away.
The dove, since Noah's time an authority on the matter, thought about the story for a while, and finally said to herself: Perhaps there is only one person's voice lacking for peace to come to the world. From New Fables, Thus Spoke the Marabou by Kurt Kauter

ITEM 5: Zionist machinations: Video and study by Wall Street Journal (surprisingly) shows extent of illegal colonial settlement activities in the West Bank in past 5 months click here. As always Zionist lies are exposed.

ITEM 6: On suffering in Gaza Strip, Palestine: Report from Refugees International:

But Gazan people are so amazing. They teach us humanity so having watched, act! and share tu.be/JJw2T7LrJb8

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability

Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org

facebook pages Personal .facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9 Institute .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

  New Content

