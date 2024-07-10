 
Login/Register Login | Register
248 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Immunity, SCOTUS Says: Saving American Democracy

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

US Supreme Court
US Supreme Court
(Image by zacklur from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Wow, what a game changing, a nation changing, ruling by SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States), giving a broad immunity from prosecution for any official acts of a sitting President of the United States. Some say this allows the president to act like a king, ruling by fiat, hardly in keeping with any version of American democracy.

All of our minds tended to go to what this means for the legal actions in process against former-president Donald Trump. Not only that, but what does it presage for another Trump presidency, should he be elected. Many see disaster, disaster, disaster on the horizon and perhaps a looming dictatorship with such broad and unquestioned power.

Whoa, let's stop and think a moment. Has the Trump Court perhaps created a dilemma in spite of itself. They have forgotten that no matter who is elected as the next US President, Joe Biden will be president for 7 more months, until the inauguration on January 20th, 2025. This also means that he now has the power, through official actions, to do nearly anything and be immune from legal action.

Wow, what an incredible oversight for this very political court.

With this direct threat to the core of American democracy, what can, and should be done to head off the culmination of this quiet, tyrannical coup ending American democracy. This is an emergency, far beyond the ordinary stricture of fair play. The Court has discarded that ideal and put the presidency above the law. So, let's play their game and use it to take back control of our democracy.

In Hamlet, Shakespeare used the phrase "hoisted on your own petard" for someone whose plan is to punish the enemy, but that plan backfires and blows up in their face. A petard was a small bomb. Being hoisted on your own petard was about being blown up by the very bomb that was intended for the enemy. The Supreme Court ruling is not a small bomb, it is a nuke, planned to destroy the remnants of democracy in this nation. It is time to use their ruling of presidential immunity to blow up their plans for a tyranny.

It is time to take control and use their weapon of immunity against them to restore American democracy.

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Democracy; Democracy History; Immunity; Immunity Presidential, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Democracy in America"

Saving the 2024 Election: A Silver-Lining Solution (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/03/2024
Robert Kennedy-Assassination: American Political History (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/25/2024
What to Do, What to Do! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/18/2024
View All 105 Articles in "Democracy in America"
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

Saving the 2024 Election: A Silver-Lining Solution (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/03/2024
Robert Kennedy-Assassination: American Political History (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/25/2024
What to Do, What to Do! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/18/2024
View All 72 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The History of Busy-ness

The Human Race

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 2 fans, 118 articles, 210 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

How to use this ruling to save democracy.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024 at 9:59:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend