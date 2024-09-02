 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/2/24

Imminent danger and Per aspera ad astra

By Dr Mazin Qumsiyeh
Peter Barus
Announcement: The Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (Bethlehem University) is looking for volunteers, interns and occasionally staff. Past volunteers and interns are usually at an advantage for staff positions due to experience. We are looking for people passionate about nature, about biodiversity. Email us at info@palestinenature.org and/or go to"

Six Israeli prisoners were found dead in Gaza. Hamas says they were killed by Israeli bombings. The Israeli regime said they were killed by Hamas (not logical when the movement wanted to trade prisoners to get rid of "assets". No autopsy reports will be issued by the regime that lies all the time and no independent investigation will be allowed. Biden and other western "leaders" mindlessly parrots whatever talking point the genocidal regime gives his administration. No one talks about 21,000 prisoners/hostages held by Israel, at least 54 of them died under torture. Meanwhile the genocide and destruction of everything Palestinian continues unabated under Israeli occupation and colonization. Western governments do not even dare to criticize the destruction of infrastructure (streets, water systems, homes) in actions of population collective punishment shown conclusively by human rights groups not to be anything related to resistance fighters. And complete lockdown today of all ghettos/concentration camps in the West Bank,,,,

I wrote years ago at US election time which I copy here merely changing names of those on the ballot and adding [in brackets]. That is because the horror of US/Israel "work" around the world to devastate people's lives continues unabated.

*The world is a very dangerous place. and is about to get more dangerous. Tens of millions of people in Egypt for example may starve as the Nile is restricted with Ethiopian and US/Israeli collaboration. Israel already runs Egypt [hence the collaboration to starve Gaza]. Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia (sources of Nile) are led by People who do not like the Zionists while the central government of Ethiopian fighting them with Israeli help is Zionized. [now a devastating war in Ukraine to expand NATO/Israel influence is grinding on with no end in sight]. Similarly, we expect the war on Syria, Libya, and Yemen by puppets of the US/Israel to flare-up unless the public wakes up [now added Sudan and Lebanon]. Biden [soon Harris or Trump- same thing] will continue to support the so-called US allies that violate human rights. They work to subjugate Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, and other countries that fail to support Apartheid Israel. The public should insist that the administration should not collude with regimes like Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE, Bahrain, India. In the case of Israel US also funds its apartheid regime to the tune of $billions per year [tax payer money to commit genocide and ethnic cleansing]. We should instead insist that they stop starving countries respecting the will of their people (like Yemen and Venezuela). The genocidal policies of the USA will not change by simply electing one corporate funded candidate over another corporate funded person. For the Palestinian self-appointed "leaders" I say please wake-up and join the axis of resistance instead of going back to failed policies of begging your oppressors. On good news, more people are waking up, writing, engaging in civil disobedience, refusing to take part in oppression, engaging in BDS, planting, growing, educating children, engaging in civil service, and much more. Millions of candles are lit (lighting a candle better than cursing the dark). I am honored and humbled to report that locally here in Palestine goodness is still all around us. Millions of people have not succumbed to the propaganda. Life is a struggle. Goodness will prevail. The 99% will eventually win over the 1% (actually more like 0.01% that want to run the world).*

In 2017 I wrote "Will Palestine be liquidated with Arab complicity?" I also wrote about the removal of the last fig leaf covering the delusional "peace process" (aka Zionist project) and I wondered if there any hope for the USA?

BDS movement action: on the massive West Bank attacks.

Beautiful film about learning how to live on this planet from the wisdom of indigenous peoples: and an inspiring article along the same line.

It is time for a one state solution to go mainstream as it is the only solution to decolonize Palestine. Please see my book of 2004 "Sharing the Land of Canaan" available here.

Per aspera ad astra (from difficulties to the stars)

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
