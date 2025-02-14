 
Sci Tech   

Images from the techno-sphere

Katie Singer
Thacker Pass before and after
Thacker Pass before and after
(Image by Frank Forencich)   Details   DMCA

While I finish a report about a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Moss Landing, California, and a proposed one in Santa Fe, New Mexico, I've got images to share.

In his recent substack, "The Cost of a Battery," Max Wilbert posted Frank Forencich's Spring, 2021 photograph of Thacker Pass, Nevada-- and an "after mining" image that Forencich created with photoshop. With images like these, how can anyone call battery-dependent power systems or devices "clean", "green", "renewable" or "sustainable?"

Then, check out this video about lithium-ion battery fires, which have become increasingly common in airplanes. Planes usually carry fire-containment bags and fire extinguishers-- but should airlines ban devices with lithium-ion batteries? What would make traveling with batteries safer?

Central Ohio farmland has gone to data centers. When my husband first looked at the second image in this story, he thought I was showing him a burned-out LA neighborhood.

Last, a way to respond to our thriving technosphere: ban scrolling in public.

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Activism Environmental; Sustainability; Technology; Wildlife Conservation, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend