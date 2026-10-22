

Ilhan Omar and the American Promise

(Image by Abbas Sadeghian) Details DMCA



Ilhan Omar and the American Promise: Citizenship, Gratitude, and the Rule of Law

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

An American by Choice

I came to the United States in 1976 on a student visa, a young Iranian seeking higher education in a country I considered the world's leading center of psychological science. American universities were at the forefront of clinical psychology, experimental psychology, neuroscience, and psychological research. For someone determined to pursue a professional career in psychology, the United States represented an extraordinary intellectual opportunity. I earned my doctorate in clinical psychology in 1984, later completed advanced training in clinical neuropsychology, and eventually became licensed to practice clinical psychology in Ohio. In 1990, I became a naturalized American citizen. That decision was more than a legal formality. It represented my commitment to a country whose educational institutions, constitutional freedoms, and professional opportunities had profoundly shaped my life.

Nearly fifty years after my arrival, I remain deeply grateful to America. This country educated me, welcomed my family, allowed me to pursue a meaningful profession, and provided freedoms that I had learned never to take for granted. My gratitude, however, has never required political silence. I have spent many years writing political commentary, frequently criticizing Republican administrations, particularly Donald Trump. But I have always distinguished between criticizing an administration and rejecting the country itself. America is not Donald Trump, nor is it any political party. Its constitutional principles and democratic institutions belong equally to all its citizens.

Following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, federal authorities appealed to individuals with backgrounds, language abilities, and cultural knowledge to assist in protecting the country. I was among those who responded. My background enabled me to contribute in ways that many American-born citizens could not offer. Because of the sensitive nature of that assistance, I will not identify the specific agency or disclose the work involved. I mention this experience for one reason: when the country that had welcomed me needed help, I willingly answered its call. For me, American citizenship has always meant accepting responsibilities as well as enjoying constitutional rights.

When the State That Licensed Me Would Not Identify Me

Last year, I experienced something that profoundly disturbed my confidence in the fairness of American bureaucracy. Following a serious illness, I spent several months in the hospital undergoing three separate surgical procedures. During that period, my state identification card expired. When I recovered sufficiently to renew it, I discovered that what should have been a routine administrative procedure had become an extraordinary bureaucratic ordeal. The State of Ohio required additional verification of my naturalization before issuing a replacement identification card.

Consider the irony. For years, I had held a professional license issued by the State of Ohio authorizing me to practice clinical psychology. The state had recognized my doctoral education, professional qualifications, and authority to evaluate and treat patients. Yet the same state that had entrusted me with those professional responsibilities would not issue me an ordinary identification card without additional proof of my citizenship. I had arrived legally in 1976, become an American citizen in 1990, practiced my profession, paid taxes, and fulfilled my civic responsibilities for decades. Nevertheless, obtaining the necessary documentation took approximately fourteen months and cost more than $1,000 in legal and administrative expenses. During that period, I was unable to vote or obtain a new telephone line for my iPad.

My American friends were astonished when I described what had happened. Many could scarcely believe that someone who had been a naturalized citizen for more than three decades could encounter such difficulties because an identification card had expired during hospitalization. I was equally astonished. Ohio had considered me qualified to practice clinical psychology, yet decades later it would not issue me a simple identification card without requiring further documentation of citizenship. My citizenship had not expired. Only my identification card had.

I do not claim that every bureaucratic failure constitutes intentional discrimination. But my experience illustrates how vulnerable naturalized citizens can become when administrative procedures fail to recognize the continuity of their legal status. Citizenship should not become a privilege that must repeatedly be defended against bureaucratic suspicion. That experience also made me particularly sensitive to the political rhetoric surrounding immigration and the treatment of Americans who were born elsewhere.

Donald Trump, Ilhan Omar, and the Politics of Immigration

Since returning to the presidency, Donald Trump has continued to make immigration a central issue of his administration. Immigration enforcement is a legitimate responsibility of the federal government, and every sovereign nation has the authority to establish lawful procedures governing entry, residence, naturalization, and citizenship. I followed those procedures myself. But enforcing immigration law is not the same as treating entire immigrant communities as suspicious. Nor should foreign birth, religious affiliation, or political disagreement become grounds for questioning someone's loyalty to the United States. Naturalized citizens are not temporary guests whose belonging depends upon their political opinions or the approval of the president.

That is why I initially defended Representative Ilhan Omar against what appeared to be the political use of federal immigration enforcement. Omar is a Somali-born naturalized American citizen, a Muslim woman, and an outspoken Democratic member of Congress. She has repeatedly criticized Trump, while Trump has repeatedly attacked her political positions, background, and country of birth. Given that history, concerns about politically motivated investigations were understandable. I previously wrote in her defense because I believed that federal law enforcement should never become an instrument for intimidating political opponents.

However, the federal investigation into Omar's immigration history has raised questions that deserve careful examination. In October 2026, federal agents searched for her Washington residence under a judicially authorized warrant. According to Reuters and The Washington Post, investigators are examining whether Omar or members of her family provided false information in immigration and naturalization documents dating back to the 1990s. Reported areas of inquiry include questions about her birth date and her late father's immigration history. These are potentially serious matters because accurate declarations are fundamental to the integrity of the immigration system.

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