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Ilhan Omar and the American Promise: Citizenship, Gratitude, and the Rule of Law

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Ilhan Omar and the American Promise
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Ilhan Omar and the American Promise: Citizenship, Gratitude, and the Rule of Law

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

An American by Choice

I came to the United States in 1976 on a student visa, a young Iranian seeking higher education in a country I considered the world's leading center of psychological science. American universities were at the forefront of clinical psychology, experimental psychology, neuroscience, and psychological research. For someone determined to pursue a professional career in psychology, the United States represented an extraordinary intellectual opportunity. I earned my doctorate in clinical psychology in 1984, later completed advanced training in clinical neuropsychology, and eventually became licensed to practice clinical psychology in Ohio. In 1990, I became a naturalized American citizen. That decision was more than a legal formality. It represented my commitment to a country whose educational institutions, constitutional freedoms, and professional opportunities had profoundly shaped my life.

Nearly fifty years after my arrival, I remain deeply grateful to America. This country educated me, welcomed my family, allowed me to pursue a meaningful profession, and provided freedoms that I had learned never to take for granted. My gratitude, however, has never required political silence. I have spent many years writing political commentary, frequently criticizing Republican administrations, particularly Donald Trump. But I have always distinguished between criticizing an administration and rejecting the country itself. America is not Donald Trump, nor is it any political party. Its constitutional principles and democratic institutions belong equally to all its citizens.

Following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, federal authorities appealed to individuals with backgrounds, language abilities, and cultural knowledge to assist in protecting the country. I was among those who responded. My background enabled me to contribute in ways that many American-born citizens could not offer. Because of the sensitive nature of that assistance, I will not identify the specific agency or disclose the work involved. I mention this experience for one reason: when the country that had welcomed me needed help, I willingly answered its call. For me, American citizenship has always meant accepting responsibilities as well as enjoying constitutional rights.

When the State That Licensed Me Would Not Identify Me

Last year, I experienced something that profoundly disturbed my confidence in the fairness of American bureaucracy. Following a serious illness, I spent several months in the hospital undergoing three separate surgical procedures. During that period, my state identification card expired. When I recovered sufficiently to renew it, I discovered that what should have been a routine administrative procedure had become an extraordinary bureaucratic ordeal. The State of Ohio required additional verification of my naturalization before issuing a replacement identification card.

Consider the irony. For years, I had held a professional license issued by the State of Ohio authorizing me to practice clinical psychology. The state had recognized my doctoral education, professional qualifications, and authority to evaluate and treat patients. Yet the same state that had entrusted me with those professional responsibilities would not issue me an ordinary identification card without additional proof of my citizenship. I had arrived legally in 1976, become an American citizen in 1990, practiced my profession, paid taxes, and fulfilled my civic responsibilities for decades. Nevertheless, obtaining the necessary documentation took approximately fourteen months and cost more than $1,000 in legal and administrative expenses. During that period, I was unable to vote or obtain a new telephone line for my iPad.

My American friends were astonished when I described what had happened. Many could scarcely believe that someone who had been a naturalized citizen for more than three decades could encounter such difficulties because an identification card had expired during hospitalization. I was equally astonished. Ohio had considered me qualified to practice clinical psychology, yet decades later it would not issue me a simple identification card without requiring further documentation of citizenship. My citizenship had not expired. Only my identification card had.

I do not claim that every bureaucratic failure constitutes intentional discrimination. But my experience illustrates how vulnerable naturalized citizens can become when administrative procedures fail to recognize the continuity of their legal status. Citizenship should not become a privilege that must repeatedly be defended against bureaucratic suspicion. That experience also made me particularly sensitive to the political rhetoric surrounding immigration and the treatment of Americans who were born elsewhere.

Donald Trump, Ilhan Omar, and the Politics of Immigration

Since returning to the presidency, Donald Trump has continued to make immigration a central issue of his administration. Immigration enforcement is a legitimate responsibility of the federal government, and every sovereign nation has the authority to establish lawful procedures governing entry, residence, naturalization, and citizenship. I followed those procedures myself. But enforcing immigration law is not the same as treating entire immigrant communities as suspicious. Nor should foreign birth, religious affiliation, or political disagreement become grounds for questioning someone's loyalty to the United States. Naturalized citizens are not temporary guests whose belonging depends upon their political opinions or the approval of the president.

That is why I initially defended Representative Ilhan Omar against what appeared to be the political use of federal immigration enforcement. Omar is a Somali-born naturalized American citizen, a Muslim woman, and an outspoken Democratic member of Congress. She has repeatedly criticized Trump, while Trump has repeatedly attacked her political positions, background, and country of birth. Given that history, concerns about politically motivated investigations were understandable. I previously wrote in her defense because I believed that federal law enforcement should never become an instrument for intimidating political opponents.

However, the federal investigation into Omar's immigration history has raised questions that deserve careful examination. In October 2026, federal agents searched for her Washington residence under a judicially authorized warrant. According to Reuters and The Washington Post, investigators are examining whether Omar or members of her family provided false information in immigration and naturalization documents dating back to the 1990s. Reported areas of inquiry include questions about her birth date and her late father's immigration history. These are potentially serious matters because accurate declarations are fundamental to the integrity of the immigration system.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): American Dream; American Identity; American Muslims; American Peoples Congress; American_History; Citizenship; Gratitude; Ilhan Omar; Immigration; Iran; (more...) Law; Patriotism, Add Tags  (less...)

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1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 6 fans, 178 articles, 168 quicklinks, 1116 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
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Why I Chose America: The World's Center of Psychological Science

When I came to the United States in 1976, my primary motivation was education. As a young Iranian interested in psychology, I regarded America as the world's leading center of psychological science. Its universities were at the forefront of research in clinical psychology, experimental psychology, neuroscience, psychometrics, and the emerging field of neuropsychology. For someone determined to become a psychologist, there was no place I would rather study.

American psychology had produced extraordinary intellectual achievements. From William James and B. F. Skinner to Carl Rogers, Abraham Maslow, and the pioneers of modern clinical neuropsychology, American universities had helped transform psychology into a scientific and clinical discipline. Their laboratories, hospitals, research institutions, and graduate training programs offered opportunities that attracted students and scholars from around the world.

I was fortunate to benefit from that educational tradition. I earned my doctorate in clinical psychology in 1984 and later pursued advanced training in clinical neuropsychology. Eventually, I became licensed to practice clinical psychology in Ohio. The American educational system had given me the opportunity to turn my intellectual interests into a professional career.

This is something that often gets lost in contemporary arguments about immigration. International students do not come to America merely to receive something from the country. Many come because they admire its intellectual institutions, and many eventually contribute to those same institutions through research, teaching, healthcare, and other professional activities.

America's greatness has never depended solely on its military power or economic wealth. Much of its international influence comes from its universities, scientific achievements, intellectual freedom, and ability to attract talented people from every corner of the world.

That was the America I admired when I arrived in 1976. It is the America that educated me and allowed me to build a professional life. And despite my disagreements with particular administrations and my occasional encounters with unreasonable bureaucracy, it remains one of the principal reasons I am proud to be an American citizen.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 22, 2026 at 3:50:53 AM

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 6 fans, 178 articles, 168 quicklinks, 1116 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
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When Political Prejudice Reaches the FedEx Counter

One of the most disturbing consequences of Donald Trump's rhetoric about immigrants is the way prejudice can filter down into everyday interactions. When a president repeatedly portrays immigrants as suspicious, dishonest, or potentially dangerous, he risks creating an atmosphere in which ordinary people feel increasingly comfortable questioning the legitimacy of anyone who looks or sounds foreign. I experienced something that illustrates this problem during my fourteen-month struggle to renew my Ohio identification card.

My attorney, who had known me for twenty years, was so outraged by my situation that he spent approximately four hours preparing the necessary paperwork without charging me a penny. His generosity was a reminder of the decency and fairness that I have encountered throughout my life in America. Once the documents were ready, I took the package to a FedEx office to send it to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

What happened next was both infuriating and absurd. The attendant heard my foreign accent and asked me to produce a photo identification card. I had mailed packages from that same office before without being asked for identification, so I questioned why it was suddenly necessary. Instead of offering a reasonable explanation, he became confrontational. I responded forcefully, making it clear that I knew my rights and was not prepared to be treated as a suspicious foreigner simply because I spoke English with an accent.

Eventually, I produced my expired identification card and several credit cards. He backed down, and the package was accepted. But the irony was almost comical: I was being asked to produce a valid photo identification card in order to mail the very documents necessary to obtain that identification card!

I left the FedEx office feeling humiliated and angry. I had lived in America for nearly fifty years, become a citizen in 1990, earned a doctorate, practiced clinical psychology under an Ohio professional license, and contributed to this country in ways that I remain proud of. Yet I found myself in a confrontation at a shipping counter that made me feel as though my legitimacy as an American was being questioned.

As a psychologist, I recognize that I cannot know precisely what motivated the attendant. But I also know that social attitudes do not develop in a vacuum. Political leaders influence what people regard as acceptable behavior. When suspicion of immigrants becomes normalized at the highest levels of government, that suspicion can spread into workplaces, public services, and ordinary social interactions.

There is another point that I want to emphasize. After nearly fifty years in the United States, I still speak English with an Iranian accent. I cannot simply decide to eliminate it, nor should I have to. An accent is evidence of a person's linguistic history, not evidence of illegal immigration, dishonesty, or disloyalty.

My lawyer treated me as a fellow American deserving fairness and dignity. At the FedEx counter, I felt that I was being treated as a foreigner required to prove that I belonged. Those two experiences occurred during the same bureaucratic ordeal, and together they illustrate two very different faces of America.

I have been an American citizen for thirty-six years. I should not have to sound as though I was born here to be treated like one.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 22, 2026 at 4:30:27 AM

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