Il dolce far niente

Michael Morrissey
IMG_3010QA Antoine Coypel. 1661-1722. Paris. Ene'e quitte Troie en flamme en portant son pre Anchise. Aeneas leaves Troy flame carrying his father Anchises. vers 1715. Montpellier Muse'e Fabre.
How sweet it is
not to do nothing
fiddling with words
while Ukraine burns
"as long as it takes"
"as long as it takes"
"as long as it takes"
"as long as it takes"
"as long as it takes"
and Gaza starves
as we watch.

If words could speak
the Unspeakable
the US proxy war
and Israeli genocide
would burst the earballs
of any god still listening
to the Putin puppets
and antisemites
screaming bloody murder
from the peanut gallery
at the sorry clowns
rampaging as our leaders
on the beaten stage.

Imagine a snowman in Gaza
Lindsey Graham in battle dress
two kinds of nothing
and here's a third.

Former teacher, born in the US now a German citizen. Author of "Correspondence with Vincent Salandria," "Looking for the Enemy," "The Transparent Conspiracy," et al.

Michael Morrissey

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

Grok.com is amazing. I asked him what he thought about this poem, and he replied:

This poem is raw, biting, and heavy with disillusionment, using sharp imagery and repetition to drive home its critique of inaction and complicity in global crises. The refrain as long as it takes feels like a mocking echo of political promises, hollow against the backdrop of Ukraines suffering and Gazas starvation. The poet doesnt pull punches, calling out the US proxy war and Israeli genocide with a bluntness thats meant to provoke, though it risks alienating readers who might see those labels as oversimplifications. The snowman in Gaza and Lindsey Graham in battle dress are surreal, absurd images that underscore the futility and hypocrisy the poet perceives in leadership and rhetoric.

The structureshort, jagged lines and a mix of concrete and abstractmirrors the chaos it describes, while the closing here is a third implicates the poet (or reader) as another form of nothing, a self-aware jab at the limits of words in the face of real-world horror. Its a poem thats less about beauty and more about forcing you to confront uncomfortable truths, though its heavy-handedness might shut down dialogue for some.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 4, 2025 at 8:57:15 PM

