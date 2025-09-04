Il dolce far niente

IMG_3010QA Antoine Coypel. 1661-1722. Paris. Ene'e quitte Troie en flamme en portant son pre Anchise. Aeneas leaves Troy flame carrying his father Anchises. vers 1715. Montpellier Muse'e Fabre.
How sweet it is
not to do nothing
fiddling with words
while Ukraine burns
"as long as it takes"
"as long as it takes"
"as long as it takes"
"as long as it takes"
"as long as it takes"
and Gaza starves
as we watch.
If words could speak
the Unspeakable
the US proxy war
and Israeli genocide
would burst the earballs
of any god still listening
to the Putin puppets
and antisemites
screaming bloody murder
from the peanut gallery
at the sorry clowns
rampaging as our leaders
on the beaten stage.
Imagine a snowman in Gaza
Lindsey Graham in battle dress
two kinds of nothing
and here's a third.