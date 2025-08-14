If you're alive you're lucky, but not just lucky

You're the exception.
Because the dead,
That is, the once-alive,
Far outnumber the living.
I want to ask you a question.
Why do Europeans tend to be healthier than Americans?
European food standards are stricter.
Many additives
Found in American foods are banned in Europe.
The availability and affordability
Of fresh, local produce in Europe
Also support healthier eating habits.
But in most European countries,
There is still glyphosate in the food
Which is a dangerous pesticide.
And will be until 2033.
That is because systems are not designed to care..
But don't go by statistics
When it comes to navigating your life.
Don't even believe them.
Statistical health related revelations
Can make you feel good
Or it can make you feel doomed.
But health is personal.
Only you know what you are putting in your mouth,
Or your lungs
Or what you are thinking about
Or what kind of people you hang out with
Or how much you read labels
Or whether your cosmetics are safe
Or laced with chemicals.
Only you know how much alcohol you consume
And how much exercise you get
And how many hours of sleep you average
And how restful your sleep is
And how much you like yourself
And how much you like your life . . .
The trouble is, oh god,
What is the trouble!?
The trouble is we let them fool us!
We let them take us for a ride.
We gave up our birthright to be a unique individual.
I am not saying do not trust any system,
But I am saying insist that whoever is helping you
Manage your health, really sees you.
One time I was in the forest
And I realized that I was surrounded by trees that were individuals.
Then, after realizing that and taking that in
I became aware of the forest again
As a kind of non-judgmental, high-functioning,
Magnanimous, collective or community.
See what Im saying?
I had to recognize the individuality of each life form
In order to be able to fully appreciate
How nature functions in sync,
Not like a machine, but a seamless
And struggling community.
As humans, billions of us,
We need systems,
But we need systems that see us
Not as a statistic, but as unique human beings.
In shamanism we talk about personal power.
What is that?
It is the power that comes with being real,
It is the power that comes when we humanize our world,
It is the power of not comparing ourselves to an average.
You are not a number.
You are not your name,
Honor and respect yourself.
See how everyone is an individual
In this struggling world community
The forest of humanity.
(Article changed on Aug 14, 2025 at 9:33 AM EDT)
(Article changed on Aug 14, 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT)