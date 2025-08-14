 
Life Arts  

If you're alive you're lucky, but not just lucky

Gary Lindorff
You're the exception.

Because the dead,

That is, the once-alive,

Far outnumber the living.

I want to ask you a question.

Why do Europeans tend to be healthier than Americans?

European food standards are stricter.

Many additives

Found in American foods are banned in Europe.

The availability and affordability

Of fresh, local produce in Europe

Also support healthier eating habits.

But in most European countries,

There is still glyphosate in the food

Which is a dangerous pesticide.

And will be until 2033.

That is because systems are not designed to care..

But don't go by statistics

When it comes to navigating your life.

Don't even believe them.

Statistical health related revelations

Can make you feel good

Or it can make you feel doomed.

But health is personal.

Only you know what you are putting in your mouth,

Or your lungs

Or what you are thinking about

Or what kind of people you hang out with

Or how much you read labels

Or whether your cosmetics are safe

Or laced with chemicals.

Only you know how much alcohol you consume

And how much exercise you get

And how many hours of sleep you average

And how restful your sleep is

And how much you like yourself

And how much you like your life . . .

The trouble is, oh god,

What is the trouble!?

The trouble is we let them fool us!

We let them take us for a ride.

We gave up our birthright to be a unique individual.

I am not saying do not trust any system,

But I am saying insist that whoever is helping you

Manage your health, really sees you.

One time I was in the forest

And I realized that I was surrounded by trees that were individuals.

Then, after realizing that and taking that in

I became aware of the forest again

As a kind of non-judgmental, high-functioning,

Magnanimous, collective or community.

See what Im saying?

I had to recognize the individuality of each life form

In order to be able to fully appreciate

How nature functions in sync,

Not like a machine, but a seamless

And struggling community.

As humans, billions of us,

We need systems,

But we need systems that see us

Not as a statistic, but as unique human beings.

In shamanism we talk about personal power.

What is that?

It is the power that comes with being real,

It is the power that comes when we humanize our world,

It is the power of not comparing ourselves to an average.

You are not a number.

You are not your name,

Honor and respect yourself.

See how everyone is an individual

In this struggling world community

The forest of humanity.

(Article changed on Aug 14, 2025 at 9:33 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Aug 14, 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT)

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan)
 

Related Topic(s): Health; Poems; Poetry, Add Tags

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
