OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 11/23/24

If there is a nuclear war, I will blame Biden. (Joe obviously hasn't read "Frankenstein")

Gary Lindorff
This is our hope. Tell me I am wrong:

(BBC World / Steve Rosenburg) : "President-Elect Trump has expressed skepticism regarding US military assistance for Ukraine and has been fiercely critical of Nato.

He's also said recently that talking to Vladimir Putin would be "a smart thing".

All of that should be music to Putin's ears.

Which means that, despite the latest threats and warnings, the Kremlin may decide against a major escalation right now.

That is, if the Kremlin has calculated that Donald Trump will help end the war on terms beneficial to Russia.

If that calculation changes, so could Moscow's response.".

-- -- -- -- .

If there is a nuclear war, I will blame Biden.

Biden's long-range (American and British) missiles targeting Russian territory. might well have crossed the line of no return (as the late John Prine's song says. "(We) crossed the evil line today").

I always assumed that if there was going to be a WW3, America would be the one to start it because of our "hot" love affair with the Bomb. Every country seems to fear the Bomb, except for the United States. The United States is like Dr Frankenstein. It's their / our monster and they actually think they control it. They obviously haven't read Frankenstein.

Great Britain is also culpable, like a catalyst. They are like the punks who suck up to their champion (the United States) egging him on. GB is a bully, a punk and a bully, who serves a bigger bully.

The only thing we (you and me) have going for us is how long Putin has been around. He has seen some crazy-ass presidents come and go, and he is a survivor. Personally I think he will figure out a way to save face while not using the nuclear option or directly attacking NATO (same thing.)

I can picture Biden's puppet masters with their finger hovering a millimeter above the button, just waiting for Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon, so they can say "he started it".

Aside:

You know why I think the crazy ass Pentagon is capable of pushing the button? Because they just don't get out much to enjoy the real world. You know - breathe fresh air, take a walk in a pretty place, go fishing, sit on a back porch with your partner and listen to the birds. . . watch the moon rise over a ridge. They are professional soldiers and politicians who work in offices. Their world view is tiny. They only have a handful of trusted friends who think exactly like them. That is why they can push the button. It's pretty simple really. It's not that they are crazy. It's their reality that is crazy. Maybe the world they live in, their reality, is really not worth saving!

(Article changed on Nov 23, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST)

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
