Exclusive to OpEd News:
If Congress wants to win the space race, it must protect NASA funding

Robert Weiner
Article first published in The Orlando Sentinel

The Trump administration'sproposed budget for 2026 understandably caused some alarm among residents near Florida's Space Coast, as it proposed cutting NASA's funding by more than $6 billion, potentiallyending projects like the Artemis launch tower, Artemis SLS rocket, and Orion spacecraft.

Fortunately, without congressional approval, a White House budget proposal is supposed to be just that a proposal. And Congress wants to fund NASA. Unfortunately, the Trump administration is attempting a variety of strategies to circumvent Congress'sconstitutional authority and cut funding anyway. These include freezing $100 million in funding, acting like cuts have already taken place, and encouraging NASA employees to quit or retire early.

Congressional representatives of both parties have made themselves clear: NASA's crucial work must continue. On July 14th, a Republican-led House Appropriations subcommittee released adraft of a spending bill for FY 2026 which kept NASA funding about the same as FY 2025. The equivalent Senate committee soon didthe same.

Despite this, the Trump administrationrecently froze $100 million meant for NASA's science program and plans to retroactively convert these cuts into a rescissions package to send to Congress for approval. The catch is that if Congress does not act by end of the current fiscal year (September 30th, 2025), the funding cuts become permanent.

The administration is therefore stronglyconsidering introducing its rescissions request right before September 30th and hoping Congress does not have time to act before the deadline (this is called a pocket rescission). Needless to say, this strategy isabnormal and possibly illegal.

Possibly even more concerningly, there isevidence some senior NASA officials associated with the Trump administration planned to move ahead with the proposed budget cuts without waiting for congressional approval.

Former Trump-appointed NASA Administrator Janet Petro expressed this sentimentat a town hall on June 25th. We are aligning with the priorities set by the President andOMB while we await the confirmation of a new administrator, Petro said

The NASA Chief of Staff Brian Hughes, whopreviously served as a spokesperson for Trumps national security team, stated his intention even more explicitly. If we were to wait for all of the Congressional process to unfold and get to final resolution to make any movements or do anything, it would probably be considered irresponsible, Hughes said.

It goes without saying that such actions are unconstitutional and dangerous. In the wake of these comments, over 70 Congressional Representatives sent a letter demanding that NASA leadership wait for congressional approval before instituting cuts. The signers included Darren Soto from Florida's 9th district, which includes eastern Orlando.

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend