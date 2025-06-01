 
Login/Register Login | Register
378 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

IRV Used to Rank Voting Systems

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   2 comments, 2 series

Paul Cohen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Paul Cohen
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

Plurality voting (PV) is an exceptionally simple and widely utilized voting system. Using PV, a voter's only option is to select exactly one candidate to support. This system is used in most U.S. elections, and fortunately, it does perform satisfactorily when there are no more than two candidates. But despite PV being unsuitable for the purpose, many American elections, particularly primaries, depend on it to choose even from many candidates.

Ranked-choice voting (IRV) has been adopted for elections in a few states, so, at least within the U.S., many people are familiar with it. Unfortunately, too many people seem to think IRV is the only available alternative to PV. IRV is an exceptionally complex voting system, but it does encourage voters to vote for their favorite in an election. However, there seems to be little hope that with IRV, the electoral prospects of minor parties will improve much.

Approval voting (AV) is mostly used internally, by academic organizations, so it fails to have much name recognition. But AV does readily accommodate the participation of multiple candidates. An election win by a minor party candidate using AV might be marginally improved in comparison with IRV or PV, but if so, that improvement seems, at best only very slight.

Even less widely known is Balanced Approval voting (BAV); Wikipedia prefers to refer to this system as "Combined Approval Voting", a name that seems unrecognized, even among the few individuals familiar with BAV. BAV is commonly used in Latvia, often for multiple winner elections. BAV not only accommodates multiple candidates, it encourages their participation simply by turning the election of a minor party candidate into a realistic possibility.

Based on familiarity, we should clearly rank these systems in the same order they are listed above. However, such a ranking is not particularly interesting. IRV asks a seemingly better question by asking voters to rank the candidates in decreasing order of that voter's personal preferences. As an exercise, let us see how such preferences might be arranged for an IRV election to select one of these voting systems.

Take Your Pick; Rank them in order of preference.
Take Your Pick; Rank them in order of preference.
(Image by SplodgusMaximus from flickr)   Details   DMCA

In several past articles, I have pointed out how unreasonable it is to expect voters to arrange candidates in order as IRV expects. One problem arises, for example, for a voter who considers several candidates to deserve equal support. In elections with many candidates, this is likely to be a common predicament, so the question is important. The only option for the voter is to somehow fabricate a web of lies. The voter must declare preferences between various pairs of them even though those preferences are pure fiction.

And a voter may encounter an unfamiliar candidate on the ballot, so how can the voter rank such candidates? Unfortunately, as common a situation as this may be, IRV fails to permit the voter a satisfactory action. IRV does invite voters to omit candidates from the voter's ballot and a voter may assume that is the proper course to take. However, the effect on the election is appropriate for abstention. The effect is essentially to designate that candidate as being the worst of the worst, ranked even lower than the very last candidate that the voter does list. ï ? ? žï ? ? 

In IRV elections with multiple candidates, it is quite possible, even probable, that no ranking of candidates can honestly reflect a voter's opinions about the candidates. Mostly, the necessary fabrications will proclaim a preference not felt by the voter, but there can also be situations (such as a loop in the voters' actual preferences or perhaps only within the already fabricated preferences) where the voter can find no alternative but to omit mention of what is a true preference of the voter. In one way or another, the data collected from the voters in an IRV election will be distorted. The lies may even outweigh the truth and take control an election.

In an IRV election conducted to choose which voting system to adopt, I could only choose to omit IRV from my list. Appropriately enough (in this instance) this expresses accurately that I consider IRV to be perhaps the worst but at least among the very worst of these four voting systems.

To now consider PV, we first observe that in a PV election with three or more candidates, it is quite possible that a voter would find two of them to be equally qualified for the top rating. So, as with IRV, PV can force voters to make an arbitrary choice and cast a vote that is a lie. But with PV, the much more common corruption of the ballot data is the intrusion of electability as a driving factor for voters in choosing how to vote. In that all too common case, the election winner can easily fail to be the popular favorite among all the candidates; instead, the winner may be the favorite only from among the very few candidates that the voters consider most electable. With PV, electability is a self-enforcing prophesy on the part of people whose judgement on the matter is widely accepted, but no one can know who would be elected by PV if electability were not a consideration.

Is there really a convincing reason to prefer PV over IRV or conversely? With either choice, the election data is apt to be seriously contaminated with many little white lies. But ultimately, all the ballots must be treated as if they were entirely accurate, with every stated preference treated as accurate. In conclusion, neither PV nor IRV vote tallies can be trusted as accurate reflections of voter opinion. I could include neither IRV nor PV in the ordered list on my IRV ballot. This effectively designates both systems as, in my view, simply unacceptable.

The remaining two voting systems, AV and BAV are both evaluative voting systems, and that fact alone makes them more promising. Evaluative voting systems avoid asking voters to compare candidates with one-another. Demanding that level of voter opinion not only would invite error, but it asks for more detail from individual voters than is needed or even particularly useful. An evaluative voting system asks a voter merely to evaluate each candidate in isolation, on that candidate's merit. Only later do these systems evaluate such preferences by interpreting the vote tallies. The vote tallies do measure preferences but, rather than one voter at a time, averaged over all voters. Voting becomes easier, but more important is that the data collected on aggregate voter opinion is considerably less contaminated with errors.

Unfortunately, some inaccuracies are probably unavoidable; voters inevitably make mistakes, for example. And some voters may choose to go rogue, deciding perhaps to pursue some strategic plan. But by not obligating voters to construct a series of lies, evaluative voting systems improve the credibility for election outcomes. Though not entirely eliminated, ballot errors in an evaluative election should be relatively few.

No doubt, some voters will continue to be frustrated by their inability to express, in full and complete detail (perhaps being unable to express an actual preference between two candidates that are marked as equivalent); such problems seem unavoidable. Actual voter opinions can include fine grained nuance well beyond what should reasonably be captured on a ballot; and such details, despite seeming vitally important to a voter, may not be particularly valuable for determining the broad sweep of voter opinion.

There remain two promising voting systems, and in this IRV election, we must still establish what preference is appropriate between AV and BAV. I will explain several reasons why I would rank BAV first, as my favorite of the two.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Cohen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Attended college thanks to the generous state support of education in 1960's America. Earned a Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Illinois followed by post doctoral research positions at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Ranked Choice; Ranked Choice Voting; Ranked Voting; Voting; Voting Methods, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Ranked Voting"

A Third Strike for Ranked-choice Voting (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/29/2025
Ranked Voting Articles (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/09/2025
Some Issues with Ranked Choice Voting (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/29/2025
View All 43 Articles in "Ranked Voting"
Series: "Balanced Voting"

A Third Strike for Ranked-choice Voting (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/29/2025
Ranked Voting Articles (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/09/2025
Some Issues with Ranked Choice Voting (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/29/2025
View All 115 Articles in "Balanced Voting"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Perverse Delivery Charges

Who Pays Taxes?

What Might be the Best Voting System?

What Could be Wrong with Ranked-Choice Voting?

Liberate Yourself from the Mainstream Media

Conservatives Without Conscience

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Paul Cohen

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 15, 2006), 3 fans, 147 articles, 30 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 12 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

You possibly noticed a bit of irony associated with this article. The example of an IRV election to choose a voting system illustrates an exception to all the criticisms it makes of IRV. It may be the exception that proves the rule.

While there are two candidates that I consider equal, they are both unacceptable, and IRV does provide expression for that one very special case. Since I could easily rank the remaining two candidates in order, I had no need to fabricate or ignore any preferences between candidates. For my ballot in particular, the data is accurate. That is no reason to expect any other ballots to be error-free, however.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 1, 2025 at 6:30:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Paul Cohen

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 15, 2006), 3 fans, 147 articles, 30 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 12 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

While writing this article, it occurred to me that I chose my words poorly a decade ago in describing the BAV ballot. One of the soft virtues of BAV is that it allows voters to think in terms of compromise. But the word pair for and against fail to convey that thinking and neither do the words support and oppose.

The better words would be the pair acceptable and unacceptable. These words seem to suggest that there can and perhaps should be several candidates in these two groups of candidates, though certainly it is quite possible for a voter to just choose a single candidate in each case.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 1, 2025 at 6:38:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend