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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/28/26  

IMAGINE An Unimaginable AMERICA

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Marcello Rollando
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Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION; America; America Freedom To Fascism; American Capitalism; American Civil Liberties Union; American Detainees; American Dream; American Facism; American History; American Hypocrisy; (more...) American Presidents; American_History; Americans Second; China; Iran; People; People; Russia, Add Tags  (less...)

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1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

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(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 10 fans, 330 articles, 479 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
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Ponder : 1776 Americans self-deluded by a Bone Spur escape clause

Picture : 1945 America defeated by a totalitarian dictator v. The New Deal's new birth of freedom (for some)

Recall : 1962 America/Soviet Union choosing, world peace v. possible presidential Putin puppet

Compare : 2026 trumped-up conspiracy plans to alter free elections v. a National Guard actually protecting our nation from the enemy within

Envision : life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness v. America's Dorian Gray Portrait, The Half has Never Been Told

Contemplate : an institutionalized, criminalized coup: Truth, Justice and the American Way v. melting ICE into Justice for all

Consider : updating Lady Liberty's promise with a Prince of Peace approach: goodwill toward all in our melting pot

Too Much?

Then Resurrect : a better reflection of ourselves v. savoring all infectious whining, perverted pettiness, so self-indulgent, it wantonly rapes our heritage, institutions and children

Support : Americans personifying our Gettysburg Address, through eyes that see the glory of practicing what we preach

Wonder out loud : Why, Right Now is America trumped when simultaneously, planet earth is increasingly raging against being ravaged by the human animal

Relocate : common sense, inviting Americans to question authority, especially vengeful political edicts against Americans who legally protest

Discover : eradicating Polio and Measles (again) from the contagious malady of unhealthy ignorance

Recognize : nature is increasingly demanding, attention must be paid, before we reap what we sow lesson, ends USA

Mull Over : life on a planet murdered by us

Understand : drowning Americans in disastrous rivers of debris is prelude to earth's death knell

Think : why now is, America's highest judicial protection, America's greatest potential Constitutional threat

Question : why 36% of Americans think an unremorseful convicted felon, would care about affordability v. 4% remaining, unsure

Recollect : similarities between America's leaders forcibly ejecting brown people into offshore prisons and Germany's 1930s' Der Fuhrer forcing Jewish people into Ghettos

Investigate : motives behind denying $1 Billion dollars in Medicaid payments to states who don't vote for a criminal trying to create a national voting list, v. each State's protection and Constitutional right to run its own elections

Analyze : a decease infecting, The Golden Rule with irrational fears of words ending in "ism."

Realize : Corporate Republican money, blurs Socialism/Fascism/Communism, differences for mutual benefit with their commander-in-thief puppet, fleecing America

Identify : 1760 Industrialists, 1950s-1960s Segregationists and 2026 Wall Street political puppeteers , as the anti-Americans they are v. true American patriots marching by the tens of thousands to preserve, protect and defend our American Constitutional Rights

Admit: America isn't alone. The people of China, Russia, even Iran and Israel are also being betrayed, by their own government

We the People , must vote to ignite Democrats with our courage to defeat what seems too unthinkable to process: voting to save our children from anti-science militarized takeover, of the United States of America

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 28, 2026 at 1:08:56 PM

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