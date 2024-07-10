 
IDF Killed 64 Children While Freeing 4 Hostages An Exchange Instead Would Have Brought Happiness

handcuffed zip tiehandcuffed zip tie by catbleu4555 Public Domain Dedication (CC0)
IDF Killed 64 Children While Freeing 4 Hostages

An Exchange Instead Would Have Brought Happiness

NBC Rare Coverage of Israeli Defence Force Killing of 64 Children During Its Freeing of 4 Hostages

8 Months of Western Media Tight Focus on Hostages

Ever since October 7, 2023, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, CNN, PBS, along with BBC, DW, NHK other Western entertainment/news conglomerates and wire services like AP, UPI, Reuters and Israeli media have sought to keep their viewers, readers and listeners attention on the hostages and away from any explanation, reason or justification of Palestinians seeking to exchange the hostages for some of the thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

This is of course consistent with underreporting the Palestinians suffering the illegal military occupation, subjugation and often murderous treatment from the Israeli military which operates largely with impunity within Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

Western media focus on the hostages is even more important in justifying Israel's wholesale annihilation of much of the population of Hamas governed Gaza, homes, apartment buildings, mosques, schools, stores, bakeries, playgrounds all claimed by Israel to be in defence of the Palestinian guerrilla attack of Israel on October 7, 2023.

However, since U.S. has built up the Israel military to be one of the most powerful in the world and perfectly capable of defending itself against any subsequent Hamas guerrilla attack, the Israeli obliteration of Gaza's cities and its people is obviously not defensive, and after Israel's generations of crimes against Palestinians, the October 7, invasion was hardly unexpected. UN Secretary General António Guterres said as much right after the October 7, 2023 event. Guterres noted that "these attacks did not happen in a vacuum"-- highlighting the impact of 56 years of occupation on the Palestinian people. (United Nations Press).

Israel's Responsibilities as an Occupying Power Under International Humanitarian Law

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories, regarding Israel's right to self-defense in the context of Israel's (illegal) military occupation of Palestinian lands and people:

"Israel has the right to defend itself, but it cannot invoke this right to perpetrate acts that violate international law against a people it is occupying."

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents
 

Jay Janson

West USA INSANE

CHINA SANE

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024 at 9:56:36 PM

