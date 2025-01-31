I will never forgive you Israel

For what you did to Gaza.

Such forgiveness will fall

To the generations that

Survive into what happens next,

Just as I can't forgive the US

For atrocities committed

Over the last 250 years.

I am only responsible

For my own heart and soul.

I trust that there are

Quite a few of you

Who feel profoundly betrayed

But who will find a path

That will lead away from the edge,

But hope may remain elusive

Because there will always be more of you

Who will sleep easy like babes

In the arms of fascists and their generals.

But, lucky you,

Hope springs eternal

In the eyes of babies yet to be born.

Perhaps this is your Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

A wake-up to your karmic shadow.

The United States helped you

Because this country is just as lost as you.

Don't do what we did -

Don't whitewash history.

You can't set out to destroy a people

And bury them in the rubble of their towns

Without taking on a debt of servitude

To the rehabilitation of the world-soul

Which is more vulnerable than we think,

And in need of selfless love.

Only prayer can help right now,

Yours and ours and theirs,

The prayers of those who

Are picking up the shining threads

Of the broken world.