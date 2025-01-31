I will never forgive you Israel
For what you did to Gaza.
Such forgiveness will fall
To the generations that
Survive into what happens next,
Just as I can't forgive the US
For atrocities committed
Over the last 250 years.
I am only responsible
For my own heart and soul.
I trust that there are
Quite a few of you
Who feel profoundly betrayed
But who will find a path
That will lead away from the edge,
But hope may remain elusive
Because there will always be more of you
Who will sleep easy like babes
In the arms of fascists and their generals.
But, lucky you,
Hope springs eternal
In the eyes of babies yet to be born.
Perhaps this is your Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
A wake-up to your karmic shadow.
The United States helped you
Because this country is just as lost as you.
Don't do what we did -
Don't whitewash history.
You can't set out to destroy a people
And bury them in the rubble of their towns
Without taking on a debt of servitude
To the rehabilitation of the world-soul
Which is more vulnerable than we think,
And in need of selfless love.
Only prayer can help right now,
Yours and ours and theirs,
The prayers of those who
Are picking up the shining threads
Of the broken world.
