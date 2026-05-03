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General News    H1'ed 5/3/26  

I've Started a Substack -- Here's Why It Matters to You

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Rob Kall
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After twenty-three years of publishing OpEdNews, I'm doing something new.

Here's some suggested logos Gemini AI created. None of them work but it's interesting to see what comes up
Here's some suggested logos Gemini AI created. None of them work but it's interesting to see what comes up
(Image by Rob Kall)   Details   DMCA
Ì've launched a Substack about the project I started 16 months ago., it's the most important project I've ever worked on. The Arc of Justice Alliance -- AJA -- is a platform designed to do something that has never been done: give the tens of thousands of organizations working for justice, equality, and human dignity the infrastructure to actually find each other, share resources, and coordinate. Not another advocacy organization. A utility. The connective tissue the movement has always needed and never had.

Here's something I'm happy to share with you: if you've been a reader or supporter of OpEdNews over the years, you helped make this possible. Populum -- the software platform built to power OpEdNews -- turns out to be extraordinarily capable. AJA is being built on those same tools, refined and extended for a much larger purpose. What you supported here is now becoming the foundation for something that could help transform how the movement for a better world operates.

The Substack is where I'm documenting the building of it -- the thinking, the decisions, the philosophical frameworks, the mistakes, the breakthroughs. In public. Because building this in the open is itself an act of the bottom-up values I wrote a book about and which AJA is founded on.

But here's what I really need from you: feedback. Ideas. Your experience as an organizer, writer, donor, reader who has watched this movement for years. AJA is being built bottom-up and that means the people who will use it should help shape it.

Two posts are already up -- an introductory post and one on the Powell Memo and what David Sirota found in the archives, the next one will be on the nine intellectual frameworks behind AJA's design.

Subscribe here: [Substack link]

Free. No obligation. Just the real conversation about building something worth building -- and your chance to help shape it.

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Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio:

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Aja Arc Of Justice Alliance; Substack, Add Tags

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