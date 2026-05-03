I've Started a Substack -- Here's Why It Matters to You

After twenty-three years of publishing OpEdNews, I'm doing something new.



Here's some suggested logos Gemini AI created. None of them work but it's interesting to see what comes up

(Image by Rob Kall) Details DMCA



Ì've launched a Substack about the project I started 16 months ago., it's the most important project I've ever worked on. The Arc of Justice Alliance -- AJA -- is a platform designed to do something that has never been done: give the tens of thousands of organizations working for justice, equality, and human dignity the infrastructure to actually find each other, share resources, and coordinate. Not another advocacy organization. A utility. The connective tissue the movement has always needed and never had.

Here's something I'm happy to share with you: if you've been a reader or supporter of OpEdNews over the years, you helped make this possible. Populum -- the software platform built to power OpEdNews -- turns out to be extraordinarily capable. AJA is being built on those same tools, refined and extended for a much larger purpose. What you supported here is now becoming the foundation for something that could help transform how the movement for a better world operates.

The Substack is where I'm documenting the building of it -- the thinking, the decisions, the philosophical frameworks, the mistakes, the breakthroughs. In public. Because building this in the open is itself an act of the bottom-up values I wrote a book about and which AJA is founded on.

But here's what I really need from you: feedback. Ideas. Your experience as an organizer, writer, donor, reader who has watched this movement for years. AJA is being built bottom-up and that means the people who will use it should help shape it.

Two posts are already up -- an introductory post and one on the Powell Memo and what David Sirota found in the archives, the next one will be on the nine intellectual frameworks behind AJA's design.

Subscribe here: [Substack link]

Free. No obligation. Just the real conversation about building something worth building -- and your chance to help shape it.