I've Made My Decision



Birthing a New World by Meryl Ann Butler, Prismacolor

I want a better choice than one between an addle-brained but fairly well-meaning white male octogenarian and a vicious, lying, sociopathic white male octogenarian.

What I want is a choice between two or three or four AMAZING young women with intelligence, energy, compassion and savvy, a choice where all the contenders are SO FABULOUS that it's really hard to make up my mind, but I would be thrilled with any one of them.

I imagine that when they debate, they are kind to each other, and their debates are heartwarming and uplifting and inspiring to watch. (Just check out the debate between Mary Peltola and Sarah Palin to see what a civilized thing a debate between women can be.)

We can choose to simply react to the conditions around us and feel victimized, or we can choose to to think and act from a place of intention.

A victim is not a victim because of outside influences, that is an inside job, just ask Elie Weisel.

We always have the freedom to direct the power of our thoughts, and we can direct them toward what we want, or what we don't want.

Either way, we tend to get what we think about, thoughts are powerful.

My vision may seem like a long shot when we are living in the depths of toxic patriarchy, however it is the way out. So instead of giving energy to what I don't want, I am going to visualize what I want.

Anything is possible.

And meanwhile, focusing on what I want makes me feel happy, which is MUCH healthier than worrying! Hope you'll join me! xoxo