I'll take Team Biden over Team Trump



President Biden and the team doing the work for him.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: The White House) Details Source DMCA





Sometimes the nay-sayers unintentionally help the aye-sayers.

For example, with all the media hype on whether Joe Biden should seek re-election and questions about whether he is too old and is still capable of handling the responsibilities of the presidency, one of the strongest arguments in his favor has been his record of accomplishments in office. It is considerable.

He brought inflation down and employment way up. He lowered prescription drug prices and capped the cost of insulin for seniors. He got wealthy corporations to pay their fair share of taxes and got legislation through Congress to combat gun violence. He actually made a major investment in rebuilding the nation's infrastructure, something that his opponent talked about a lot but never did anything about. He revived the American chip industry. He added a new nation to NATO and solidified America's alliances in the Pacific Rim. Oh yeah, the leading stock market indicators are at record highs.

To which some nay-sayers reply: How do you know? There could be a cabinet of people running things on his behalf.

Well, I sure hope so. The sign of a good leader, a good executive, a good president is having people around him capable of making his or her vision a reality.

No president can do it alone. Whom he chooses to be part of his team and what the team accomplishes says a lot about the president. So by trying to take credit away from Biden by saying maybe a whole bunch of other people accomplished these things in his name, the critics are actually complimenting Biden for his vision, for choosing good people and for listening to what they have to say and helping them get it done.

By comparison, many team members from Donald Trump's chaotic presidency have criticized him for his lack of understanding or caring about presidential responsibilities. Others are in prison. Possible members of a Trump team in 2025 have authored the notorious Project 2025, which explains in detail how they would dissemble American democracy in favor of an authoritarian Christian nation.

Predictably, since details of that document have been made public and been widely criticized, Trump, whose name appears throughout the document, has disavowed it. That's because Trump, a convicted felon, has no agenda other than himself and power. If it's going to hurt his ratings, he tries to run away from it. He bragged about getting Roe v. Wade overturned by appointing Supreme Court justices who would do it. But when that decision met strong opposition, he tried to backtrack from that, too. He simply lies about everything and fires people who don't help feed his ego.

Suffice to say, any team of folks behind the scenes doing things in Trump's name are going to do their best to make him happy. And he's already told us many times that what makes him happy is being treated special (absolute immunity!) and getting even with those who don't comply. The team wagging the dog for Trump will be ruthless and vicious because he will pick those who will do his bidding in order to further their own agenda. Not the nicest and not necessarily the best and brightest. He learned that from his first term in office. He knows more than all the generals. Sycophants and soldiers, that's what he wants.

So, nay-sayers, do I want all those mysterious, intelligent, caring people behind the scenes making all those decisions for old, arthritic Joe Biden or do I want all those "authoritarian, anti-democratic, rightwing Christian, post the 10 Commandments in every classroom, women's place is in the kitchen and pregnant, cut Social Security, arrest the homeless and leave billionaires alone, don't force us to be violent" people making decisions for Donald Trump while he goes around the world like a reality show Don Quixote, jousting at windmills?

Thanks, I'll stick with Joe's team.

Bob Gaydos rjgaydos@gmail.com