 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/5/26  

I don't give a two-penny damn about Natalie Harp. The rumored romance is gossip. Trump's concession to North Korea is ne

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Hal Brown
Message Hal Brown

Trump Is a Chaff Machine -- and the Media Keeps Locking On...

Since this was written a couple of days ago, Natalie Harp's intensely personal letters to Trump have been published in full-- providing the media with another irresistible cloud of chaff while far more consequential actions receive comparatively little attention. Natalie Harp, Trump's executive assistant-- nicknamed his "human printer" because she follows him with a portable printer and a supply of favorable articles-- has become a nearly constant presence at his side.

Reports have described intensely devoted notes she wrote to him, her unusual Trump Is a Chaff Machine -- and the Media Keeps Locking On and influence, and her inclusion among the handful of aides taken with Trump when he secretly switched planes in Turkey. All this has fueled speculation about a romance, although no credible evidence has established that there is one. The Trump-Harp story has been all over the media.

New reporting says Natalie Harp worked inside the White House for more than a year without routine security clearance, although the White House says she now has appropriate clearance. That is a legitimate national-security story. Speculation about whether she and Trump are romantically involved still is not.

The distinction reinforces my point: when gossip and governance are treated as equivalent, consequential news disappears into the chaff. Trump's decision involving North and South Korea has also been reported, but it has received nowhere near the attention devoted to Natalie Harp. Trump ordered the Pentagon to "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with South Korea, adopting North Korea's description of them as inappropriately "hostile" and citing his "very good relationship" with Kim Jong Un. These exercises are central to maintaining military readiness within a 73-year-old alliance-- and North Korea recently test fired more missile.

This isn't particularly profound-- in fact, it may be profoundly simple. Trump may want Natalie Harp around for much the same reason he keeps Walt Nauta close: he enjoys their company. They are familiar, attentive and intensely loyal. Not every unusually close relationship is romantic. Sometimes people simply prefer spending time with those who make them feel comfortable.

I have my own perspective on the Natalie Harp story: I don't give a two-penny damn. Harp's extraordinary access to Trump and the influence she may exercise are legitimate subjects for reporting. It's now being reported that she's functioning as an unoffical Chief of Staff, the position Susie Wiles holds. This is legitimate reporting as long as it is presented as suppostion. Likewise whether she has become one of his primary policy advisors, an extraordinary role for someone this young.

Whether their relationship is romantic is gossip-- and, compared with the damage Trump is doing, remarkably inconsequential gossip.

I see it as chaff. The word can mean worthless material or trash, but its military meaning is especially apt: metallic strips released by an aircraft to confuse radar and radar-guided missiles. There is an irrelevant but irresistible irony here.

Chaff is probably among the defensive countermeasures carried aboard the regular Air Force One-- and may have been among the capabilities lacking from Trump's hastily converted Qatari gift jet. I have no idea whether Trump deliberately creates distractions to draw attention away from the truly harmful things he is doing.

I doubt that this particular story was planned. But he doesn't need to deploy chaff with the precision of a military pilot. His personality, behavior and endless appetite for attention produce a continuous cloud of shiny objects.

Trump generates the chaff. The media decides to chase it.

Rate It | View Ratings

Hal Brown Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Hal Brown is a retired psychotherapist and clinical social worker who now writes A Beta Brain, a daily Substack examining the intersection of politics and psychology. He previously wrote for Capitol Hill Blue and served for 20 years as a reserve (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Donald Trump; Trump, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump's Superpower is Shamelessness

The Supreme Court Can Rule on AR-15s. It Can't Disarm America. The ban might save lives. It won't disarm America.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend