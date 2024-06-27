I believe in you.



Dia da Saude

(Image by raoni cvbsp) Details DMCA



1

I believe it is essential to extricate ourselves

From a worldview that is ending.

Not only is it ending,

But to the extent that we do not see it

It is taking us down with it.

That is why we must be,

Each in our own way, visionaries.

Being visionaries means using our eyes

As windows for the soul and for the mind.

If we cannot be visionaries then we need to

Align ourselves with those of vision.

The visions of others can catalyze our own.

2

Being a visionary is simpler than one might think.

But I can't tell you how to do this.

I have spent a lot of time trying

To explain how being a visionary

Is not out of reach for most of us.

We should not stand in awe of those

Who seem to be gifted with extra sight.

As I have grown older

I have tried to show

That creativity and vision are accessible to anyone

Who is willing to let go

Of the worldview that has covered their visionary eyes.

3

All I have done in my life is explain my own process

In words that I have befriended over the years

And in metaphors that were the best that I could conceive

At any given time.

Also as I have grown older

I have learned to trust my experience.

I do not think that everyone should do that automatically.

The reason it has worked for me is

I was fortunate to have

I discovered at a fairly early age,

An Archimedean point

That exists outside of my personal universe.

I found my Archimedean point in archetypes,

But more expressly in dreaming

Where archetypes are plentiful.

When Jung said that the psyche is objective

He knew what he was talking about.

In my own small way I have succeeded in living

The truth of Jung's remarkable claim.

4

In order to trust our experience

Our experience has to be a trustworthy container

For our continuous transformation.

If our transformation is not continuous

Then we aren't fully living.

Again, the truth of what I just said

Should be commonplace knowledge.

If our experience is stale or sterile or deadening

It is not because we ourselves are these things

But because we have identified with a terminal world view.

5

The main reason that I am writing this right now

Is to underscore the urgency

Of rejecting a dying world view.

I want to invite you to uncover your visionary eyes.

I want you to experience your life as continuous transformation.

I want you to step into your visionary capacity

Or align with someone of vision.

Do not waste time doing this.

6

There is no political agenda in what I have said.

There is no theology or ideology in what I have said.

There is no religion either.

I just want the human race to succeed

Because I honestly think we are close to figuring things out.

It's a subtle seachange, but it's real!

At 73 it's important to me

To contribute something to our collective awakening.

7

I believe in you.