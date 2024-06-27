I believe in you.

Dia da Saude
(Image by raoni cvbsp) Details DMCA
1
I believe it is essential to extricate ourselves
From a worldview that is ending.
Not only is it ending,
But to the extent that we do not see it
It is taking us down with it.
That is why we must be,
Each in our own way, visionaries.
Being visionaries means using our eyes
As windows for the soul and for the mind.
If we cannot be visionaries then we need to
Align ourselves with those of vision.
The visions of others can catalyze our own.
2
Being a visionary is simpler than one might think.
But I can't tell you how to do this.
I have spent a lot of time trying
To explain how being a visionary
Is not out of reach for most of us.
We should not stand in awe of those
Who seem to be gifted with extra sight.
As I have grown older
I have tried to show
That creativity and vision are accessible to anyone
Who is willing to let go
Of the worldview that has covered their visionary eyes.
3
All I have done in my life is explain my own process
In words that I have befriended over the years
And in metaphors that were the best that I could conceive
At any given time.
Also as I have grown older
I have learned to trust my experience.
I do not think that everyone should do that automatically.
The reason it has worked for me is
I was fortunate to have
I discovered at a fairly early age,
An Archimedean point
That exists outside of my personal universe.
I found my Archimedean point in archetypes,
But more expressly in dreaming
Where archetypes are plentiful.
When Jung said that the psyche is objective
He knew what he was talking about.
In my own small way I have succeeded in living
The truth of Jung's remarkable claim.
4
In order to trust our experience
Our experience has to be a trustworthy container
For our continuous transformation.
If our transformation is not continuous
Then we aren't fully living.
Again, the truth of what I just said
Should be commonplace knowledge.
If our experience is stale or sterile or deadening
It is not because we ourselves are these things
But because we have identified with a terminal world view.
5
The main reason that I am writing this right now
Is to underscore the urgency
Of rejecting a dying world view.
I want to invite you to uncover your visionary eyes.
I want you to experience your life as continuous transformation.
I want you to step into your visionary capacity
Or align with someone of vision.
Do not waste time doing this.
6
There is no political agenda in what I have said.
There is no theology or ideology in what I have said.
There is no religion either.
I just want the human race to succeed
Because I honestly think we are close to figuring things out.
It's a subtle seachange, but it's real!
At 73 it's important to me
To contribute something to our collective awakening.
7
I believe in you.