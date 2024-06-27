 
Login/Register Login | Register
155 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 6/27/24

I believe in you

By   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Dia da Saude
Dia da Saude
(Image by raoni cvbsp)   Details   DMCA

1


I believe it is essential to extricate ourselves

From a worldview that is ending.

Not only is it ending,

But to the extent that we do not see it

It is taking us down with it.

That is why we must be,

Each in our own way, visionaries.

Being visionaries means using our eyes

As windows for the soul and for the mind.

If we cannot be visionaries then we need to

Align ourselves with those of vision.

The visions of others can catalyze our own.


2


Being a visionary is simpler than one might think.

But I can't tell you how to do this.

I have spent a lot of time trying

To explain how being a visionary

Is not out of reach for most of us.

We should not stand in awe of those

Who seem to be gifted with extra sight.

As I have grown older

I have tried to show

That creativity and vision are accessible to anyone

Who is willing to let go

Of the worldview that has covered their visionary eyes.


3


All I have done in my life is explain my own process

In words that I have befriended over the years

And in metaphors that were the best that I could conceive

At any given time.

Also as I have grown older

I have learned to trust my experience.

I do not think that everyone should do that automatically.

The reason it has worked for me is

I was fortunate to have

I discovered at a fairly early age,

An Archimedean point

That exists outside of my personal universe.

I found my Archimedean point in archetypes,

But more expressly in dreaming

Where archetypes are plentiful.

When Jung said that the psyche is objective

He knew what he was talking about.

In my own small way I have succeeded in living

The truth of Jung's remarkable claim.


4


In order to trust our experience

Our experience has to be a trustworthy container

For our continuous transformation.

If our transformation is not continuous

Then we aren't fully living.

Again, the truth of what I just said

Should be commonplace knowledge.

If our experience is stale or sterile or deadening

It is not because we ourselves are these things

But because we have identified with a terminal world view.


5


The main reason that I am writing this right now

Is to underscore the urgency

Of rejecting a dying world view.

I want to invite you to uncover your visionary eyes.

I want you to experience your life as continuous transformation.

I want you to step into your visionary capacity

Or align with someone of vision.

Do not waste time doing this.


6


There is no political agenda in what I have said.

There is no theology or ideology in what I have said.

There is no religion either.

I just want the human race to succeed

Because I honestly think we are close to figuring things out.

It's a subtle seachange, but it's real!

At 73 it's important to me

To contribute something to our collective awakening.


7


I believe in you.
Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Media Television; Poetry; Vision Visionary Visionaries; World Vision, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend