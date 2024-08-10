

Bo Don Model - Gaza Strip Negative Sandwich - War Photography, Meet Fashion Photography

(Image by Zoriah from flickr) Details DMCA



I woke Thursday August 8, 2024, to a chockful number of thoughtful opinions to share with you. Discern!

Number one on my list is the Mondoweiss opinion by Craig Mokhiber dated August 7, 2024 titled, "The World Court has ended the Oslo ruse".

Mokhiber, writing, "The 76-year-old wall of impunity, built brick-by-brick by the US, the UK, and other Western governments, is beginning to crumble. Further evidence of this came on July 19 when, in a stunning advisory opinion, the ICJ ruled that international law protects the rights of the Palestinians, and they need not negotiate with their oppressors for those rights under Oslo or any other political framework, dealing a definitive blow to decades of US and Western efforts to situate Israel outside the reach of the rule of law. With that simple declaration, the Court ended three decades of Israeli exceptionalism built on the ruse of Oslo as a barrier to the application of international law." Italics mine.

Every single paragraph of this work smashes the Zionist edifice in place and continuing to be erected by the supporters of the genocide.

Next, I was brought up to speed by Democracy Now's, "Israel Accused of Running 'Torture Camps' as Video Emerges of Soldiers Raping Palestinian Prisoner". This was amplified by an interview with a member of the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem, which has published a major new report documenting how the Israeli prison system has become "a network of torture camps," where physical, psychological and sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners is normalized and routine. The report, titled "Welcome to Hel l," collects the testimony of 55 Palestinians who were detained by Israeli authorities since October 7 and later released, almost all without charges.

Number three from LewRocksell.com, was an article by Jonathan Turley, "The GARMs Race: The House Moves Forward With its Investigation of Blacklisting Company", August 8, 2024.

I thought Mr Turley had drifted over recent years; however, this article despite retaining a whiff of drift, writes, "As discussed in the book, there is a crushing irony to the current anti-free speech movement. During the Red Scare and the McCarthy period, it was the left that was targeted with blacklisting, censorship and arrests. It is now the left that has constructed a global censorship system that exceeds anything that Joe McCarthy even dreamt of in the control of news and commentary."

Don't hate him. The truth has no respect for the whims of the perps of fake.

He writes, "One of the most insidious efforts has been to strangle the financial life out of conservative or libertarian sites by targeting their donors and advertisers. This is where the left has excelled beyond anything that has come before in speech crackdowns."

Turley keeps our minds glued to the right/left dilemma thereby giving the evil forces an unnecessary assist as though this battle's genesis is born within only their realm. This participation in misdirection whether witting, effectively maintains the foot on the brake and accelerator.

Regretfully Turley mentions the Rat's suit against Media Matters. Still it is well deserved slap upside the head of MM by the Musk.

Then there is What's Really Causing England's Riots? By Steven Tucker, Crisis Magazine, August 8, 2024.

Mr. Tucker's generalized complaints have a reasonable basis however, he writes, "According to prestigious U.S. sources like the New York Times and NBC, these are led purely by Far-Right white racists stirred into action by neo-Nazis spreading disinformation online in the wake of a mass stabbing of little girls at a dance-class in the seaside town of Southport near Liverpool on 29 July, with early fake online rumors claiming the assailant was a Muslim immigrant who had entered the country illegally. This is not completely untrue, but is at best a partial story, at worst a piece of outright disinformation in itself." Seriously??? I supposed Mr. Tucker simply didn't have time to properly vet his story, otherwise he would found that the riots were led in part by "Tommy Robinson" and as I first heard about from Richard Medhurst who says that one of the chief instigators of these riots is someone called Tommy Robinson, but that's not his real name and that he has about five different names.

He shows Tommy Robinson wearing a t-shirt of the Israeli Defense Forces where he [is photographed] on top of Israeli tanks. Medhurst says it is a fact that Tommy's legal fees were paid by Israeli zionists after he was arrested for entering US using a fake passport.

He said also Robinson fled the United Kingdom just a few days ago avoiding court.

Mr. Tucker reminds me of Paul Craig Roberts and others that provide reasonable analysis of geopolitics but then drift... there is that word again, into what appears are uncashed chips of complaints that are becoming more noticeable these days - Complaints such as replacement theory, or why is everyone beating down the white men who have led the world for the past 1300 years? As Riddick responded to the Imam in the Chronicles of Riddick..."well it had to end, sometime". These complaints are completely absent recognition that this is a common whine of the owners of empire through human history. When will we grow up?

Mr. Tucker continues by reminding us of the gender, race and other characteristics of those in his article pretty much in the same old style of the dog whistle... Still the article is worth reading. Regretfully, I could not vet this story as desired... but there is enough smoke.

LewRockwell.com, out performed itself today. Caitlin Johnstone, US Troops Get Hurt in the Middle East Because of the Government Who Put Them There; John Mearsheimer, Who Caused the Ukraine War?;James Howard Kunstler, And Suddenly Things Change.