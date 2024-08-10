 
Login/Register Login | Register
182 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

I agree with Craig Mokhiber, "The World Court has ended the Oslo ruse".

By   1 comment

shad williams
Message shad williams
Become a Fan
  (28 fans)

Bo Don Model - Gaza Strip Negative Sandwich - War Photography, Meet Fashion Photography
Bo Don Model - Gaza Strip Negative Sandwich - War Photography, Meet Fashion Photography
(Image by Zoriah from flickr)   Details   DMCA
I woke Thursday August 8, 2024, to a chockful number of thoughtful opinions to share with you. Discern!

Number one on my list is the Mondoweiss opinion by Craig Mokhiber dated August 7, 2024 titled, "The World Court has ended the Oslo ruse".

Mokhiber, writing, "The 76-year-old wall of impunity, built brick-by-brick by the US, the UK, and other Western governments, is beginning to crumble. Further evidence of this came on July 19 when, in a stunning advisory opinion, the ICJ ruled that international law protects the rights of the Palestinians, and they need not negotiate with their oppressors for those rights under Oslo or any other political framework, dealing a definitive blow to decades of US and Western efforts to situate Israel outside the reach of the rule of law. With that simple declaration, the Court ended three decades of Israeli exceptionalism built on the ruse of Oslo as a barrier to the application of international law." Italics mine.

Every single paragraph of this work smashes the Zionist edifice in place and continuing to be erected by the supporters of the genocide.

Next, I was brought up to speed by Democracy Now's, "Israel Accused of Running 'Torture Camps' as Video Emerges of Soldiers Raping Palestinian Prisoner". This was amplified by an interview with a member of the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem, which has published a major new report documenting how the Israeli prison system has become "a network of torture camps," where physical, psychological and sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners is normalized and routine. The report, titled "Welcome to Hel l," collects the testimony of 55 Palestinians who were detained by Israeli authorities since October 7 and later released, almost all without charges.

Number three from LewRocksell.com, was an article by Jonathan Turley, "The GARMs Race: The House Moves Forward With its Investigation of Blacklisting Company", August 8, 2024.

I thought Mr Turley had drifted over recent years; however, this article despite retaining a whiff of drift, writes, "As discussed in the book, there is a crushing irony to the current anti-free speech movement. During the Red Scare and the McCarthy period, it was the left that was targeted with blacklisting, censorship and arrests. It is now the left that has constructed a global censorship system that exceeds anything that Joe McCarthy even dreamt of in the control of news and commentary."

Don't hate him. The truth has no respect for the whims of the perps of fake.

He writes, "One of the most insidious efforts has been to strangle the financial life out of conservative or libertarian sites by targeting their donors and advertisers. This is where the left has excelled beyond anything that has come before in speech crackdowns."

Turley keeps our minds glued to the right/left dilemma thereby giving the evil forces an unnecessary assist as though this battle's genesis is born within only their realm. This participation in misdirection whether witting, effectively maintains the foot on the brake and accelerator.

Regretfully Turley mentions the Rat's suit against Media Matters. Still it is well deserved slap upside the head of MM by the Musk.

Then there is What's Really Causing England's Riots? By Steven Tucker, Crisis Magazine, August 8, 2024.

Mr. Tucker's generalized complaints have a reasonable basis however, he writes, "According to prestigious U.S. sources like the New York Times and NBC, these are led purely by Far-Right white racists stirred into action by neo-Nazis spreading disinformation online in the wake of a mass stabbing of little girls at a dance-class in the seaside town of Southport near Liverpool on 29 July, with early fake online rumors claiming the assailant was a Muslim immigrant who had entered the country illegally. This is not completely untrue, but is at best a partial story, at worst a piece of outright disinformation in itself." Seriously??? I supposed Mr. Tucker simply didn't have time to properly vet his story, otherwise he would found that the riots were led in part by "Tommy Robinson" and as I first heard about from Richard Medhurst who says that one of the chief instigators of these riots is someone called Tommy Robinson, but that's not his real name and that he has about five different names.

He shows Tommy Robinson wearing a t-shirt of the Israeli Defense Forces where he [is photographed] on top of Israeli tanks. Medhurst says it is a fact that Tommy's legal fees were paid by Israeli zionists after he was arrested for entering US using a fake passport.

He said also Robinson fled the United Kingdom just a few days ago avoiding court.

Mr. Tucker reminds me of Paul Craig Roberts and others that provide reasonable analysis of geopolitics but then drift... there is that word again, into what appears are uncashed chips of complaints that are becoming more noticeable these days - Complaints such as replacement theory, or why is everyone beating down the white men who have led the world for the past 1300 years? As Riddick responded to the Imam in the Chronicles of Riddick..."well it had to end, sometime". These complaints are completely absent recognition that this is a common whine of the owners of empire through human history. When will we grow up?

Mr. Tucker continues by reminding us of the gender, race and other characteristics of those in his article pretty much in the same old style of the dog whistle... Still the article is worth reading. Regretfully, I could not vet this story as desired... but there is enough smoke.

LewRockwell.com, out performed itself today. Caitlin Johnstone, US Troops Get Hurt in the Middle East Because of the Government Who Put Them There; John Mearsheimer, Who Caused the Ukraine War?;James Howard Kunstler, And Suddenly Things Change.

Supported 1   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Shad Williams Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

One cannot get away from the clutches of the Man.

Related Topic(s): Israel; Ukraine, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What is moral about voting for Hillary?

NATO Nightmare: Russia-Germany Alliance

The Stupid f*cking sh*t for brains a**hole US Senator Inhofe from Oklamofohoma

Oh Lord, please buy me a Mercedes Benz - Please Hear My Prayer

Is there Evil in the World?

It is time to instill some fear into the ruling elites and permanently remove them from human rule

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

shad williams

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 28 fans, 75 articles, 52 quicklinks, 5138 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Perhaps the bifurcation of the world will not happen? Nah. Too much damage has been done by the would be hegemon. The west's liberal institutions won't change quickly enough. Still an apology for evil doing matched by corresponding action might still save the west...nah that is not going to happen either. Fire and brimstone it is then.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2024 at 4:05:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend