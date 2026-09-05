I Will NOT Vote For The Dems in November

I always voted for the Dems. Not that I liked them very much, but they always seemed to me the less of two evils. Not anymore. The Trump tenure of the Dems for the last two years had demonstrated the disastrous tendency to self -destruct by their own passionate desire.

Not that they were clear of that before. Obama never rescinded most of the Bush's harm and the DHS , that gory monstrosity is now at full Trump's disposal. Obama continued the stupid and self-destructive " war on terror" , attacked Lybia and Syria, catered to the Saudis and orchestrated the disaster in Ukraine. He betrayed the OWS and screwed up the Gulf of Mexico tragedy.He seemed to work so hard preparing the country for Trump, that it is quite puzzling that Trump is so mad at him.

Biden and his people for four years engaged in the most laughable idleness on all fronts except for the Afghan disaster. They also betrayed the women of country by surrendering in the abortion issue.They practically were so afraid of Trump that every time anything really bad about him emerged, they did their best to make it harmless for him. At the same time, they vehemently attacked all young and progressive people in the party, demonstrating such an aggressive stupidity, that any reasonable person would consider them self -destructive.That perilous tendency continues now; the Dems do everything possible to undermine the very people that are emerging ; from Mamdani to Hogg the establishment Dems use all their power to sabotage the party's own future. James Carville recently lamented that he would leave the party if the socialists prevail.

It would be good riddance. Although our dear Demsocialists are as much socialists as a Chinese emperor, I would even suggest for them to proclaim a religion of Santeria just to get rid of him and Paul Begala. That " unclean pair" lead the party from one defeat to another with bizarre efficiency. Sometimes I think that they work for the GOP. Really , the party strategists for whom " Dirty Shorts" Fetterman is Ok and Mamdani is not are truly the "inside men". These folks had paralyzed the Demparty lock stock and barrel. While Trump and his cronies ride the wave of mayhem, our dear Dems write " stern inquiries", which GOP uses as a toilet paper. In my old country there was a snarky statement about such cowardice:

-He hit me with a stick and I responded with a deadly blow by a folded newspaper .i surely would have killed him but he was lucky first.

This unfortunate paralysis makes the Dems the laughingstock. GOP practically spits at them . Trump insults them on every corner. The media consistently works against them. The soil burns under the feet of the nation and the Dems .. betray their own constituents and indulge in substacks. They do seem to enjoy snatching the defeat from the jaws of victory.

Some people would argue that the power is all the hands of GOP and the Dems do what they can. That would be rancid nonsense. The Dems , when they want, can be efficient, ruthless and successful . They apparently don't want to. They prefer to threaten from afar with the folded newspaper. So it makes no sense to vote for those who betray you. If the Dems truly want to win for a good cause they have to start with an apology to the US people for their deliberate deadly idleness and betrayal. Then they have to produce the Project 2028 , their goal and commit to pursue it honestly and honorably. And then maybe they will have my vote back.





