I Was a Talking Head!

Ever see these experts that appear on the news,Who ex-spurt about all from ants to ship screws?Last week I got a call from a national news showThat needed an expert on the state of the flowOf vicissitudes of repair shops in far-off Chad,Which fix bikes and cars and the general's Porsche Rad.We hear you're the expert on repair shops in Chad,Said the TV producer, who proclaimed he was gladTo interview an academic of top-tier,Which nobody's called me in twenty-odd year.Were watching this revolt of Chad mechanics,Do you think this'll lead to pan-African panics?It was my fifteen minutes, so I mulled with an air,An expert holding forth on an abstruse affair,And talked about how Chad repair shops draw folksWho sip beer and chatter, about pols make jokes.Then they figured how many cars the rich drive:For just changing their oil, mechanics much thrive.Each repair shop thought it had the exclusive,That their great service was def not inclusive,But when they found out that all over their townThe rich were having their cars shaken down,Repaired, rewired, repainted and retooled,They realized their rich had had them quite fooled.Well, my explanation clearly touched a raw nerve,And the producer fast called his boss with great verve.That night I watched the news report about Chad,My kids gathered round to applaud their fine dad,But my contribution, all that got on the air?Yours truly saying, There's a lot of anger out there.