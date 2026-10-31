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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/31/26  

I Got Money

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Conrad Fewsd
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Money Can Buy you love
Money Can Buy you love
(Image by Compiled by Conrad Fewsd)   Details   DMCA

A factual and satirical music video that reminds us of the dumpster fire that is the Trump Presidency. Click the link below to see the video.

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Can I open my eyes yet? Is it over?

Related Topic(s): Money And Power; Money Buys Power; Money Party; Money Party; Money Party; Money Power Psychopaths; Money Trumps Love; Trump, Add Tags

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I Got Money

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1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Conrad Fewsd

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(Member since Oct 19, 2026), 1 articles, 1 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
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Satire - Trump - Music. It's like the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup of entertainment. It just goes together.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 31, 2026 at 9:24:20 AM

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