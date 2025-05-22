 
Login/Register Login | Register
154 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech   

I Don't Want It But I Need It: A.I. Literacy

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Katie Singer
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Connection
Connection
(Image by Pixabay: TheDigitalArtist)   Details   DMCA

"Grace" called me last week. In a clear, kind voice, she welcomed me to my new health insurance plan. Then she let me know she's an automated messenger.

I hung up immediately. Communicating with an A.I. makes my temperature skyrocket. (One just reported that because of line 613-2, it denied coverage of my husband's blood tests.)

I like to focus on learning nature's cycles and living as much as possible by the energy, water and food offered within my watershed, my bioregion. I try to remember to say thanks for having food and shelter today.

Then, I read that the Trump Administration plans to replace the federal workers fired by Elon Musk"with A.I.s.

My humanness and survival feel threatened.

I don't want it, but I need A.I. literacy.

WHAT IS A.I.?

When a computer performs tasks typically associated with human intelligence-- like learning, reasoning, problem-solving and decision-making-- we call it artificial intelligence (A.I.).

Google search engines employ A.I. So do recommendation systems like Amazon and YouTube, virtual assistants like Siri and self-driving cars. In medicine, A.I. can diagnosis illness and create drugs. Students now call on A.I. like ChatGPT to summarize books and write their papers. School systems use A.I. to design individualized lesson plans for children-- and to observe what they write and read. A.I. can translate from one language to another. Financial systems apply A.I. in risk management, fraud detection and customer service. The military uses A.I. to gather intelligence, analyze vast datasets, automate tasks and improve effectiveness in warfare.

A.I.s can monitor wildlife, detect poaching activities, analyze acoustic data and images to map wildlife habitats and plan conservation. They can analyze vast datasets to predict climate change's impacts on ecosystems and optimize energy consumption.

SO, WHAT ARE THE PROBLEMS WITH A.I.?

Between three and 27% of the time, A.I.s "hallucinate:" they generate incorrect or misleading information.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Artificial Intelligence; Artificial Intelligence; Climate Change; Energy; Energy Conservation; Health Psychology-Mental Health; Renewable Energy; Science And Technology; Science-Nature; Sustainability; (more...) Technology, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Before, during and after Election '24

Discovering Power's Traps: a primer for electricity users

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend