I Can't Seem To Forget You, You're Windsong Stays On My Mind (sonnet)

I can't recall the last time I felt love inside,
its deep euphoria sweeping through my gizzard,
waking me shibbering timbers, my horny lizard
doing tumblesaults, happy journey all Pilgrims Pride.
I can't believe the broken sky I hide
in the chaos of frozen wind drops, the blizzard
of noxious farts put out by some dying wizard*
who pushed my very reason for being aside.
.
What I'm saying is I miss those halcyon days
of love remembered / forgot with each ocean spasm
(KonTikiEasterIslandprimordialgasm),
self-indulgent shower songs, me as Isaac Hayes.
.
I'm old now and grizzled as the unshaven moon,
and feel I should be boiling something in a spoon
.
* Wizard appears to refer to God here. -Eds.
#####