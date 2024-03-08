I Can't Seem To Forget You, You're Windsong Stays On My Mind (sonnet)

Life Arts 3/8/2024 at 2:30 AM EST



'The Lonely Wizard'

(Image by A 'Cecil' I) Details DMCA



I can't recall the last time I felt love inside,

its deep euphoria sweeping through my gizzard,

waking me shibbering timbers, my horny lizard

doing tumblesaults, happy journey all Pilgrims Pride.

I can't believe the broken sky I hide

in the chaos of frozen wind drops, the blizzard

of noxious farts put out by some dying wizard*

who pushed my very reason for being aside.

.



What I'm saying is I miss those halcyon days

of love remembered / forgot with each ocean spasm

(KonTikiEasterIslandprimordialgasm),

self-indulgent shower songs, me as Isaac Hayes.

.



I'm old now and grizzled as the unshaven moon,

and feel I should be boiling something in a spoon

.



* Wizard appears to refer to God here. -Eds.

#####