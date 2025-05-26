I Am a Hypomanic Personality Type Person (REVIEW ESSAY)



Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) May 15, 2025: I contributed my first OEN article in October 2009. Over the years, I have contributed 670 OEN articles.

In my recent OEN article titled "Thomas J. Farrell's 'Top 20' OEN Articles, and Walter J. Ong's Thought" (dated April 22, 2025; viewed 517 times), I listed my top 20 OEN articles based on the number of times each of them was viewed:

As the number of times each of my "Top 20" OEN articles was viewed, I am not a superstar at OEN. But I have been a steady OEN contributor over the years since October 2009.

Over the years that I have been contributing articles at OEN, I have from time to time contributed OEN articles about Ong's media ecology thought. If you listen with your heart to my various OEN articles about Ong's media ecology thought, you will hear me singing Ong's praises.

See, for example, my somewhat lengthy OEN article "Walter J. Ong's Philosophical Thought" (dated September 20, 2020):

Now, in recent months, certain of my OEN articles have followed certain threads: (1) one thread about porn and pornstars; (2) a second thread about the tragic anti-body heritage of Christianity in our Western cultural history; and (3) a third thread about me and my life.

In the present 2,679-word OEN article, I plan to write something more specific here about me and my life than what I have written previously about me and my life in my other 670 OEN articles - and I also plan to say something here about a new 2025 book about, in part, Marshall McLuhan (1911-1980; Ph.D. in English, Cambridge University, 1943). Young Marshall McLuhan taught English at Saint Louis University, the Jesuit university in the City of St. Louis, Missouri (USA) from 1937 to 1944, during which time he continued to work on his 1943 Cambridge University doctoral dissertation about the English Renaissance writer and playwright Thomas Nashe (1567-1601) and the history of the verbal arts of grammar, rhetoric, and logic (also known as dialectic).

As part of young Walter Ong's Jesuit formation, he was sent to Saint Louis University for graduate studies in philosophy and English, when young Marshall McLuhan was teaching English there. Young Marshall McLuhan served as the director of young Walter Ong's Master's thesis on sprung rhythm in the recently posthumously published poetry of the Victorian Jesuit poet Gerard Manley Hopkins (1844-1889). Subsequently, Ong's Master's thesis, slightly revised, was published in a volume of essays about Hopkins' poetry by Jesuits. In 2002, Ong's slightly revised Master's thesis was reprinted as "Hopkins' Sprung Rhythm and the Life of English Poetry" in An Ong Reader: Challenges for Further Inquiry, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, 2002, pp. 111-174).

However, for a critique of Ong's account of Hopkins' sprung rhythm, see James I. Wimsatt's 2006 book Hopkins's Poetics of Speech Sound: Sprung Rhythm, Lettering, Inscape (University of Toronto Press).

In any event, McLuhan's 1943 Cambridge University doctoral dissertation was published posthumously unrevised but with an editorial apparatus as the book titled The Classical Trivium: The Place of Thomas Nashe in the Learning of His Time, edited by W. Terrence Gordon (Gingko Press, 2006).

MY OEN THREAD ABOUT PORN AND PORNSTARS

