 
Login/Register Login | Register
499 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 5/26/25

I Am a Hypomanic Personality Type Person (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages)   No comments

Thomas Farrell
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Marshall McLuhan with and on television %28cropped%29.
Marshall McLuhan with and on television %28cropped%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Gotfryd, Bernard, photographer)   Details   Source   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) May 15, 2025: I contributed my first OEN article in October 2009. Over the years, I have contributed 670 OEN articles.

In my recent OEN article titled "Thomas J. Farrell's 'Top 20' OEN Articles, and Walter J. Ong's Thought" (dated April 22, 2025; viewed 517 times), I listed my top 20 OEN articles based on the number of times each of them was viewed:

Click Here

As the number of times each of my "Top 20" OEN articles was viewed, I am not a superstar at OEN. But I have been a steady OEN contributor over the years since October 2009.

Over the years that I have been contributing articles at OEN, I have from time to time contributed OEN articles about Ong's media ecology thought. If you listen with your heart to my various OEN articles about Ong's media ecology thought, you will hear me singing Ong's praises.

See, for example, my somewhat lengthy OEN article "Walter J. Ong's Philosophical Thought" (dated September 20, 2020):

Click Here

Now, in recent months, certain of my OEN articles have followed certain threads: (1) one thread about porn and pornstars; (2) a second thread about the tragic anti-body heritage of Christianity in our Western cultural history; and (3) a third thread about me and my life.

In the present 2,679-word OEN article, I plan to write something more specific here about me and my life than what I have written previously about me and my life in my other 670 OEN articles - and I also plan to say something here about a new 2025 book about, in part, Marshall McLuhan (1911-1980; Ph.D. in English, Cambridge University, 1943). Young Marshall McLuhan taught English at Saint Louis University, the Jesuit university in the City of St. Louis, Missouri (USA) from 1937 to 1944, during which time he continued to work on his 1943 Cambridge University doctoral dissertation about the English Renaissance writer and playwright Thomas Nashe (1567-1601) and the history of the verbal arts of grammar, rhetoric, and logic (also known as dialectic).

As part of young Walter Ong's Jesuit formation, he was sent to Saint Louis University for graduate studies in philosophy and English, when young Marshall McLuhan was teaching English there. Young Marshall McLuhan served as the director of young Walter Ong's Master's thesis on sprung rhythm in the recently posthumously published poetry of the Victorian Jesuit poet Gerard Manley Hopkins (1844-1889). Subsequently, Ong's Master's thesis, slightly revised, was published in a volume of essays about Hopkins' poetry by Jesuits. In 2002, Ong's slightly revised Master's thesis was reprinted as "Hopkins' Sprung Rhythm and the Life of English Poetry" in An Ong Reader: Challenges for Further Inquiry, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, 2002, pp. 111-174).

However, for a critique of Ong's account of Hopkins' sprung rhythm, see James I. Wimsatt's 2006 book Hopkins's Poetics of Speech Sound: Sprung Rhythm, Lettering, Inscape (University of Toronto Press).

In any event, McLuhan's 1943 Cambridge University doctoral dissertation was published posthumously unrevised but with an editorial apparatus as the book titled The Classical Trivium: The Place of Thomas Nashe in the Learning of His Time, edited by W. Terrence Gordon (Gingko Press, 2006).

MY OEN THREAD ABOUT PORN AND PORNSTARS

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Life Calling; Life Events; Lifestyle; Toronto; Work, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend