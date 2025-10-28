 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News      

Hypothesis: civilized before civilization

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

David Son

Evolution is not wholly understood. Natural selection of traits between male and female, must be understood in proper time.

Our history gives us 250 years; Arab and Persians have a thousand years to explain themselves. Their minds are millennial. Therefore, framing periods and segments of time are measured on different scales when referring to peoples. Time in evolution must be framed differently to understand it.

The scale of measuring physical human evolutionary change or development is different from the scale of human development from birth to old age. Human evolutionary development or changes in our species, as homo sapiens or humans, requires vast numbers of years in the tens of thousands. Moreover, change on this level must consider aggregate or group traits.

Human beings are civilized. Our physical form is a civil physical form. Our legs are straight, our hands nimble, and our sense of smell refined. Our legs are designed to sit in a chair. A bear sits on the ground, and their hind legs are curved. Bears have paws to fight and hunt, we have nimble fingers to write. They can smell danger a mile away, we can smell the soup on the stove near the kitchen. Our form has evolved to be near. My hypothesis, we were civilized before civilization. Civilization being indoors with plumbing, electricity, and computing. It is wholly probable that we lived in indoors elsewhere.

Time is not proportional to include the framework that is cognitively necessary to consider spans of time and how they influence choices and behaviors of our human species. If we were civilized before, then we lost this cognitive sense to shift from a day to over a span of thousands.

Our legs are designed to sit in a chair. We cannot comfortably sit around a campfire without bending awkwardly. A chair is furniture, and furniture is a product of indoor living. We stand and walk in a home; running is important but a not a primary mode of motion.

Our physical form is civilized. We were civilized when we began a record of civilization 5,000 years ago in Mesopotamia and Egypt, and our form was civilized at 17,000 years ago when we were outdoor living humans called Cro-Magnon nomads. Open land made settlement easy. And, evolutionary biology nearly 20,000 years ago identifies Cro-Magnon nomads as having creative genius, meaning they could read and write. The caves in Lascaux, France, are evidence of having mental capacity that could represent and record.

Rate It | View Ratings

David Son Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I earned a Master's in 1996 from Temple University. I am a college instructor. I enjoy reading, writing, and arithmetic. POTTSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, U.S.A.

Related Topic(s): Civilization; Evolution; Time; Time, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Cycles of Time

Infinite Number

Model System

Visual Sequence

Causal

Circle

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend