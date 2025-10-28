Hypothesis: civilized before civilization

Evolution is not wholly understood. Natural selection of traits between male and female, must be understood in proper time.

Our history gives us 250 years; Arab and Persians have a thousand years to explain themselves. Their minds are millennial. Therefore, framing periods and segments of time are measured on different scales when referring to peoples. Time in evolution must be framed differently to understand it.

The scale of measuring physical human evolutionary change or development is different from the scale of human development from birth to old age. Human evolutionary development or changes in our species, as homo sapiens or humans, requires vast numbers of years in the tens of thousands. Moreover, change on this level must consider aggregate or group traits.

Human beings are civilized. Our physical form is a civil physical form. Our legs are straight, our hands nimble, and our sense of smell refined. Our legs are designed to sit in a chair. A bear sits on the ground, and their hind legs are curved. Bears have paws to fight and hunt, we have nimble fingers to write. They can smell danger a mile away, we can smell the soup on the stove near the kitchen. Our form has evolved to be near. My hypothesis, we were civilized before civilization. Civilization being indoors with plumbing, electricity, and computing. It is wholly probable that we lived in indoors elsewhere.

Time is not proportional to include the framework that is cognitively necessary to consider spans of time and how they influence choices and behaviors of our human species. If we were civilized before, then we lost this cognitive sense to shift from a day to over a span of thousands.

Our legs are designed to sit in a chair. We cannot comfortably sit around a campfire without bending awkwardly. A chair is furniture, and furniture is a product of indoor living. We stand and walk in a home; running is important but a not a primary mode of motion.

Our physical form is civilized. We were civilized when we began a record of civilization 5,000 years ago in Mesopotamia and Egypt, and our form was civilized at 17,000 years ago when we were outdoor living humans called Cro-Magnon nomads. Open land made settlement easy. And, evolutionary biology nearly 20,000 years ago identifies Cro-Magnon nomads as having creative genius, meaning they could read and write. The caves in Lascaux, France, are evidence of having mental capacity that could represent and record.