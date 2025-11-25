Hypothesis: civilized before civilization part ii



Reconstructed image Cro Magnon

We are civilized beings far more than we imagine. Our physical form is a civilized evolutionary physical form. Our smell has evolved, a part of our whole physical form. Our nose when compared to a deer's nose is designed for the indoors and has evolved by being indoors for many, many years. Our nose is directed downward. It vents air that is near to the person and in an immediate vicinity. Our smell is refined and picks up scents that are intended and pleasant, not strong odors that blow from an open field. A deer's nose is directed outward and suited to the outdoors. Our nose is suited to the indoors. We do not perceive this evolutionary change because it does not fit our story of evolution. We moved indoors in our story of civilization with downward vented noses. A physical form that was already civilized. Therefore, there must have been a long period prior when we lived indoors. Yet there is no record of living in a civilization where we could live indoors and evolve our nose. Reconstructed profiles 10,000 years old from skulls of Cro Magnon (early homo sapiens) show a downward vented nose, evidence of having lived indoors when there was only nomadic living. The oldest recorded civilizations such as the ancient Egyptian in 3150 BCE and the Xia Dynasty of China in 2070 BCE record profile images that indicate our nose was civilized at the start of civilization and before we lived indoors.