Hyperstimulation of Dissimulation



The situation is critical. Humanity stands on a precipice of a liminal peak. We can now further ascend technologically and spiritually or we could descend into the depths of political war and environmental disaster and the furtherance of the insatiable monkey mind. And humanity has reached this very real point of disembarkation in a confounded state. We are potential yet to potentiate. But we are in a state of hyperstimulation by way of dissimulation to the point of being like frozen, stuck on a cliffside, as the whirlwind of our own creation swirls around us. The situation is critical and humanity is critically defunct.We are on the cusp of greatness and yet we are stuck. We are as captives and it is as if the matrix of our own minds is our very captor. Our minds are predominantly made up of theological, political, cultural cutups and culprits we have adopted and entangled into our own story. We are timely beings and the time upon is one of degraded comprehension, reduced retention and ill health. It is a matrix of tribalism, of prejudiced assumptions, of adamant partisan presuppositions and of institutionalized directing we might very consider our own will and yet it is the will of our institutions of our time and place. And often we are not aware of any of this and soon after reading this and activating the thought such might not be considered again for years - which of course is a feature not a bug. And while we might be unconscious to our external predicament, for all extents and purposes, we also are asleep to our own consciousness. In simple terms higher consciousness holds an awareness of awareness while the sleeping consciousness is not aware of surroundings, nor self-aware and certainly not aware of awareness. Lack of awareness may very well be a result of overstimulation in the dissimulation.At every turn, at every corner, on every stratum of society, in every society it would appear, everything is a lie. It is difficult to say with certainty that everything is a lie, but perhaps practically everything or at least practically everything - in part - is a lie. And everything liars promote would appear to be more perpetuated in a world of lies just by way of the algorithmic lean toward giving lies attention and their association with materialistic motivations.It's all lies. This is something we might feel and might hear, some of us more often than others in one way or another. But to be more accurate, though possibly a bit more cryptic initially by way of infrequently used linguistics, we can use the phrase that is the title to this article, hyperstimulation of dissimulation. We are overloaded and experience hyperstimulation by way of the worst impulses, influences and tendencies. And we experience hypostimulation by way of our social habits, behaviors and perspectives. We might note this by way of the ratio of positive input to negative input one sees on the average internet post. It is not all lies, it is that all lies are more popular.What is this phrase hyperstimulation of dissimulation? What is dissimulation? To comprehend this word I believe it is important to comprehend a fundamental of esoteric teachings and a primal lesson in Khemet, The Vedas, The Tao and The Kabbalah; the material world that we know is merely a reflection, or simulation, of a higher realm. The material world we are in is a simulation, a dream of Vishnu. And this realm of emanation is both less material and at the same time more real and more influential than our world, the simulation of a higher realm. From the spiritual is born the material.With that in mind higher minded people have always tried to align their work with the divine and attempted to reflect or simulate the truth as it is and can be understood as it filtered down to the lower realm of our material plane. Philosophy, philanthropy, morality, shipbuilding, masonry, geometry, alchemy, you name it, all associated themselves with higher ideas and phenomena as a standard. Children replicate people around them. It is natural and it esoteric theory and exoteric reality that people simulate nature around us in attempts to understand and align. Of course there can be positive and negative forms of simulation.A dissimulationist is mockery of the truth, a poor reflection of a presented truth to cover up the truth of reality, an inadequate replication like an six-fingered AI recreation surrounded by distorted ideation. The dissimulation is like a lie, only it is less specifically a lie and more accurately includes lies but also facades, and gaslighting and masks upon masks. The dissimulation and the dissimulationist is a falsehood unrelated to reality made to coerce and entice people into living a materialistic, topical, inept new map that is presented as reality but is hollow and a mask of a mask.The book Simulacra and Simulation describes the situation of modern humanity positing that symbols evoked from reality have now taken on a reality of their own and become reality, or a version of reality unto itself, obscuring natural reality and truth with a new truth based on distorted symbology. Baudrillard describes four stages of the symbology replacement of reality."The first stage is a faithful image/copy, where people believe, and may even be correct to believe, that a sign is a "reflection of a profound reality", this is a good appearance, in what Baudrillard called "the sacramental order".The second stage is perversion of reality, where people come to believe that the sign is an unfaithful copy, which "masks and denatures" reality as an "evil appearance-- it is of the order of maleficence". Here, signs and images do not faithfully reveal reality to us, but can hint at the existence of an obscure reality which the sign itself is incapable of encapsulating.The third stage masks the absence of a profound reality, where the sign pretends to be a faithful copy, but it is a copy with no original. Signs and images claim to represent something real, but no representation is taking place and arbitrary images are merely suggested as things which they have no relationship to. Baudrillard calls this the "order of sorcery", a regime of semantic algebra where all human meaning is conjured artificially to appear as a reference to the (increasingly) hermetic truth.The fourth stage is pure simulacrum, in which the simulacrum has no relationship to any reality whatsoever. Here, signs merely reflect other signs and any claim to reality on the part of images or signs is only of the order of other such claims. This is a regime of total equivalency, where cultural products need no longer even pretend to be real in a naÃƒÆ’ƒÃƒ? € ’ ÃƒÆ’ Ã ?Â ?Â ?Ãƒ? €š Ã ?Â ?Â ?Ãƒ? €š Ã ?Â ?Â ?ve sense, because the experiences of consumers' lives are so predominantly artificial that even claims to reality are expected to be phrased in artificial, "hyperreal" terms. Any naÃƒÆ’ƒÃƒ? € ’ ÃƒÆ’ Ã ?Â ?Â ?Ãƒ? €š Ã ?Â ?Â ?Ãƒ? €š Ã ?Â ?Â ?ve pretension to reality as such is perceived as bereft of critical self-awareness, and thus as oversentimental." ~From Wikipedia on Simulacra and SimulationThe formation of these four strata or dilutions of reality and symbology rings parallel with one of the foundational tetra-constructs of esotericism and spirituality; the four worlds of Kabbalah. The four worlds of reality describe how physical creation materializes from nonmaterial; Emanation, Formation, Fabrication, Action.Baudrillard begins his book with a quote from Ecclesiastes. However it would appear the quote is a dissimulation itself, a falsehood, a lie, likely to make his point."The simulacrum is never that which conceals the truth-- it is the truth which conceals that there is none. The simulacrum is true."Perhaps Baudrillard explains what dissimulation is as opposed to simulation. In effect simulation poses as being something real and that dissimulation covers up the real with something as posing as real.

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