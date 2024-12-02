Hunter Biden convicted of a crime pardoned by his father



There is a suspicion by many (most?) people in the US that there is a two-tier system of justice in the country.

One for ordinary people who when committing a crime and get convicted are sentenced to serve time in prison.

The other tier involves those with high level political connections who rarely if ever serve time in prison even if they've been convicted of committing a felony.

Take "Scooter" Libby who was Vice President Dick Cheney's Chief of Staff. Libby was convicted of perjury, obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal investigations regarding his outing of Valerie Plame who was classified as a covert CIA agent at the time.

In 2007 Libby received a 30 month prison sentence and fined some $250,000. He paid the fine but after all appeals were overturned "Dubya" Bush commuted Libby's sentence so he never served a day in prison. President Trump pardoned Libby in 2018.

Of course the latest example is Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden who was convicted of crimes he committed and pleaded guilty to going all the way back to 2014 when his father was the VP under President Obama.

As we've learned yesterday President Biden pardoned his son contradicting his earlier statements he wouldn't interfere in his sons legal cases.

Biden's reasoning is just dissembling blather. Biden wasn't about let his son go to prison.

The bottom line is this. When there is a justice system so blatantly biased favoring those with high political connections as opposed to those without the political connections is a system not only flawed but corrupt.

Essentially those with high level political connections believe they won't be held accountable for the activities they're involved in even when it's clearly illegal. This may not rise to a conscious level at the time of the activity yet they must believe they're above the law.

In an honest justice system no one is above the law. Can anyone say that exists in the US.

Politicos whether Dems or Repubs or their handmaidens in the MSM be it MSNBC or FOX (Fix) News always say it's the other side that's never held accountable for the wrongdoing they commit. Yet this is just dissembling nonsense as both sides with high level political connections have from time to time been engaged in felony behavior which they haven't been held to account; which makes ordinary people cynical of the justice system they live under.

