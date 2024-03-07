 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 10 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Hungary finally green-lights Sweden's NATO bid

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin


(Image by NATO)   Details   DMCA

Sweden will finally be admitted into NATO after Hungary gave its approval. Hungary was the only NATO country that had not ratified Sweden's application, a process that requires the backing of all NATO members. Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022 in a historic shift in a policy prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey was the only other NATO holdout, but the Turkish parliament voted its approval for Swedish membership last month.

Earlier this month, lawmakers from Hungary's governing Fidesz party boycotted an emergency parliament session in which a vote on Sweden's bid to join NATO was on the agenda.

Prime Minister Viktor Orba'n, a right-wing nationalist who has forged close ties with Russia, has said that Swedish criticism of Hungary's democracy had soured relations between the two countries and led to reluctance among lawmakers in his Fidesz party to permit Sweden's admittance to NATO.

Orba'n is accused of using the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the influx of Ukrainian refugees as well as his government's ruling power to govern with a heavy hand and institute non-democratic norms. His close association with Russia and China doesn't help and people accuse Orba'n of having better ties with Russia than with other EU and NATO members.

Orba'n and his right-wing Fidesz party have also been viewed as an example of democratic backsliding. Political interference by the country's legislative and executive branches of government appears to be threatening the institutional independence of the judiciary, creating a situation that does not allow for proper checks and balances.

Back in 2022, the European Parliament determined that Hungary can no longer be considered a full democracy and had instead become an "electoral autocracy".

The European Parliament was also concerned about several political areas concerning democracy and fundamental rights in Hungary, including the "functioning of its constitutional and electoral system, the independence of the judiciary, corruption and conflicts of interest and freedom of expression, including media pluralism".

The Parliament was also concerned about "academic freedom, freedom of religion, freedom of association, the right to equal treatment, including LGBTIQ rights, the rights of minorities, as well as those of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees".

A bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators was recently on an official visit to Hungary and called on the nationalist government to immediately approve Sweden's request to join NATO.

The delegation was investigating several issues, including Hungary's NATO policy, Sweden's NATO accession and other controversial topics.

The US senators criticized Orba'n's increasingly warm relations with Russia and China even though he has opened the country's doors to Ukrainian refugees.

Orba'n, widely considered to be Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest EU ally, has long been criticized for turning his back on the EU bloc's standards on democracy.

The delay in ratifying Sweden's NATO application has also soured Budapest's relations with the United States and raised concerns among its allies.

Hungary's government has apparently adopted an increasingly belligerent stance toward U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, accusing the U.S. of attempting to influence Hungarian citizens and their way of life.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): NATO; Nato Expansion, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The monumental shift taking place in the Middle East

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

Climate change getting worse: Are we doomed?

Why climate change is the most pressing emergency of our generation

Unethical pay-to-play schemes erode public trust

Why Republicans do not want Trump to run again

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

No comments

 

Tell A Friend