Huge Public Health Win in the Battle Over Food Dyes--Ignored by the Left!

Great news from the Alliance for Natural Health: "companies like Kraft, Heinz and PepsiCo have agreed to eliminate petroleum-based dyes by 2026-- a move supported by growing scientific evidence linking these dyes to behavioral and health issues in children."

In the study, "Potential Neurobehavioral Effects of Synthetic Food Dyes in Children," California's Office of Environmentalhealth Hazard Assessment reviewed seven of the nine most commonly consumed synthetic food dyes in clinical trials. They concluded that "synthetic food dyes can impact neurobehavior insome children" and that the current FDA Acceptable Daily Intakes (ADIs) "may not provide adequate protection from neurobehavioral impacts in children."

But mainstream media and the left are giving this major victory a disdainful side-eye. Why? Because of the source.

"In April, RFK Jr. announced an agreement with several major food manufacturers-- Kraft, Heinz, Nestle', General Mills, ConAgra, and PepsiCo-- to voluntarily remove petroleum-based food dyes by the end of 2026. If these companies follow through, household staples like Jell-O, Kool-Aid, and Lucky Charms will soon be free of synthetic dyes." ...Kennedy's strategy bypasses regulatory gridlock and lawsuits by leaning on consumer pressure and state-level action. That may not be the traditional route, but it's working. As of now, five of the largest food conglomerates are on board, and pressure is mounting for candy companies to follow." "... partisanship is trumping public health. If a different politician-- one more in line with mainstream progressive views-- had successfully pressured Big Food into eliminating ingredients linked to neurobehavioral and allergic disorders, it would be lauded as a watershed moment in food policy. Instead, we see the initiative dismissed, not because of what it does, but because of who leads it.

Skepticism arising from partisanship should never negate the science, whether that skepticism is red or blue.

Progressives with their holier-than-thou attitudes who are willing to sacrifice the health of our nation's children in order to continue a political grudge aren't any more moral or smarter than the other side.

Both sides of the aisle need to engage in more logic and common sense.