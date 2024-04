city lights

First you fold your wings

Because you won't be needing them.

Then you clear your mind

And focus on what may come.

Then you let go

Like when you were little

On a sled with sanded runners

Giving yourself to the

Three generation hill

Faster and faster

Outstripping your own ecstatic squeal

Like driving an express bus

Down broadway

With all the colored lights

Of galaxies passing

Through your unspoiled eyes