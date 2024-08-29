 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/29/24

How to stop a genocide and how to live

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus
On this 329th day of the accelerated slaughter of the people of Gaza that has spread to slaughter of the people in the West Bank, it is good to reflect and share with you my thoughts and concrete ideas on how to stop an ongoing genocide.

A new offensive against the indigenous people of Palestine by the western (especially US) supported killing machine: apartheid Israel. Now colonial setters and "soldiers" are invading towns destroying infrastructure and killing Palestinians in the northern areas of the West Bank. Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarem, Tubas and their refugee camps are especially impacted. This will dwarf the 2002 massacres and intends to be the beginning of the "clearing" of the West Bank making it another Gaza. The Western supported Nakba (catastrophe/holocaust) continues. Read about this here. To understand the psychology of destruction by the settlers (hooligans or squatters), read this from 2002 when the Jenin refugee camp was largely erased.

How to stop a genocide? The best way to predict the future is to create it (Abraham Lincoln). I would add : Don't just vote - revolt and reclaim our common humanity

Lina Sleibi beautiful rendition of John Lennon song "Imagine...I am not the only one" in English and then Arabic is timely.

AND Palestine will live.

A "poem" I wrote in 2019 titled "Shame on us!"

Yesterday we had a visit to our institute (palestinenature.org) from a group of 33 global visitors organized by Sabeel. I am honored to have been a part of Sabeel (ecmenical liberation theology group, see sabeel.org). The same group and I attended a memorial the day before for our departed friend Marc Ellis, the father of Jewish liberation theology and also a member of Sabeel since its founding. His work (especially his book on "was critical for shaping many of our thinking on this. I will share with you the inspiring recording of the memorial soon.

Our institute continues to grow against all odds. It is an oasis of peace and of activism, a light in the darkness of colonization and genocide. Please watch this short video and review this 10 year booklet, then do support our important work by volunteering, by donating, by following us, by visiting us, by staying in touch with us.

Thank you

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

NEW ESCALATION of genocide!

The project to remove all Palestinians from Palestine has entered its next horribly logical phase. The "media" have been useless and detrimental for years, but now ramp up the distraction and denial to unprecedented levels of mendacity.

The two fists of the Washington consensus are both irrevocably committed to the completion of this new holocaust.

If you are not, you must find a way to express yourself. Everything at hand with which to do so is being hijacked and harnessed in service to the rogue states now planning world war, apparently the only attractive investment in the global economy.

Denial isn't going to cut it.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 29, 2024 at 10:42:44 AM

Author 0
